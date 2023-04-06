Alumni, students, and community members came together on Sunday, April 2, to participate in the St. Mary’s Way as part of the St. Mary’s College Alumni Association’s annual Bay to Bay Service Days.

Since 2017, supporters across the country have participated in National Volunteer Month, and SMCM alumni have used this month to organize projects or collaborate with local groups in their communities.

On the St. Mary’s College campus, alumni and current students organized three projects: dog toy making to support the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter in Calvert County; clean up and other duties at the Kate Chandler Campus Community Farm; and oyster cage-making in support of the St. Mary’s River Watershed Association. SMCM President Tuajuanda C. Jordan, PhD, helped send off the campus volunteers and looked in on their projects.

Alumni and students also organized a fourth project that took place off-campus at Historic Sotterley in Hollywood, MD. Volunteers supported a clean-up of the colonial revival gardens.

The Bay to Bay Service Days are open to everyone who wants to share the St. Mary’s Way in their neighborhood, including alumni, students, faculty/staff, families, and friends. There is still plenty of time to register for regional group projects or complete an individual act of service this month.

The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter in Calvert County is a non-profit organization that provides care for lost and abandoned animals. The shelter relies heavily on donations and volunteers to help support its mission.

The Kate Chandler Campus Community Farm is a student-led initiative that grows fresh produce for the St. Mary’s College community and the surrounding area. The farm also provides educational opportunities for students interested in sustainable agriculture and food systems.

The St. Mary’s River Watershed Association is a non-profit organization that works to protect and restore the health of the St. Mary’s River and its watershed. The oyster cages that were made during the Bay to Bay Service Days will be used to help improve the health of the river.

Historic Sotterley is a 1703 plantation located in Hollywood, MD. The colonial revival gardens are a popular attraction for visitors, and volunteers helped to ensure that they remain beautiful and well-maintained.

The St. Mary’s College Alumni Association’s Bay to Bay Service Days are a great way for alumni, students, and community members to give back to their local communities. By working together, they are able to make a positive impact and share the St. Mary’s Way with others.

