The U.S. Small Business Administration’s (SBA) Baltimore District Office has announced the district winners of the 2023 National Small Business Week Awards Program. The winners will be honored at the 37th Annual Maryland Small Business Week Awards Luncheon on June 8th at Martin’s West in Woodlawn, Maryland.

Since 1963, the President has issued a proclamation calling for the celebration of National Small Business Week which recognizes the critical contributions of America’s entrepreneurs and small business owners. This year, the celebration will be held from May 1st to May 5th, including a virtual summit hosted by the SBA. Interested parties can find out more information about the national celebration and virtual summit at www.sba.gov/nsbw.

Among the district winners is Joy Johnson, the owner of Joy of Beauty, a woman-owned small business located in Waldorf, Maryland. Joy of Beauty is a beauty brand offering a range of “cruelty-free, paraben-free, and sulfate-free products.”

The SBA’s Baltimore District Director, Stephen D. Umberger, also commented on the significance of the awards program, saying, “Small businesses are the backbone of our economy and it is a privilege to be able to recognize the hard work and success of these entrepreneurs. The Maryland Small Business Week Awards Program is an opportunity to honor their contributions and show our appreciation for all they do.”

Those interested in attending the Maryland Small Business Week Awards Luncheon or purchasing tickets can visit the event website at www.mdsbwawards.org or contact rachel.howard@sba.gov.

The SBA provides various resources to assist small business owners in the United States, including funding programs, training and counseling, and government contracting opportunities. Joy of Beauty is just one of the many small businesses that have benefited from the SBA’s services.

National Small Business Week is an opportunity to celebrate the achievements of small business owners across the country and to recognize their contributions to the economy. With the help of organizations like the SBA, entrepreneurs can continue to thrive and grow their businesses.

