Southern Maryland is home to a vibrant local music scene that encompasses a diverse range of genres, from country and bluegrass to rock and hip hop. The region’s unique mix of rural and suburban landscapes, as well as its proximity to major metropolitan areas, has given rise to a dynamic community of musicians, venues, and fans. Whether you’re looking for a rowdy barroom show or an intimate acoustic performance, Southern Maryland has something to offer music lovers of all tastes and ages.
Friday – April 7th
- 5:00pm – Karlee & Wes Ryce – Greene Turtle Sports Bar – California MD
- 5:00pm – Nightcap – Greene Turtle Sports Bar – La Plata MD
- 5:00pm – Danah Denice – Mully’s Brewery – Prince Frederick MD
- 5:00pm – Richard Walton – Happy Harbor Restaurant – Deale MD
- 5:00pm – Rose the Harpist – Fairy Night @ Annemarie Gardens – Solomons MD
- 5:30pm – ShortCut Sunny – Port of Leoanrdtown Winery – Leonardtown MD
- 5:30pm – Greg Barrick – Dockside Restaurant & Tiki Bar – Colonial Beach VA
- 6:00pm – Jason Bishop – Stoney’s Clarkes Landing – Hollywood MD
- 6:00pm – Southland – The Wheel House Beer Garden – North Beach MD
- 6:00pm – Joe Parsons – Southern Trail Distillery – Mechanicsville MD
- 6:30pm – Nate ‘Doc’ Lohn – The Potomac Gardens – Coltons Point MD
- 7:00pm – James Cornett – Phil’s Place – Hughesville MD
- 7:00pm – Mike Damron – Ruddy Duck Brewery & Grill – Solomons MD
- 8:00pm – Motorboat Company – Anglers Seafood Bar & Gril – Solomons MD
- 8:00pm – Justin Taylor Band – Port Tobacco Marina – Port Tobacco MD
- 8:00pm – Taboo – Toots Bar – Hollywood MD
- 9:00pm – Bad Nights – Huntt’s Tavern – Pomfret MD
Saturday – April 8th
- 1:30pm – Justin Allen – Generations Vineyard – Leonardtown MD
- 2:00pm – Deb & Gary – Gemeny Winery & Vineyards – Brandywine MD
- 2:00pm – Elijah Myers – Port of Leoanrdtown Winery – Leonardtown MD
- 2:00pm – ShortCut Sunny – Robin Hill Farm & Vineyards – Brandywine MD
- 5:00pm – Levi Stephens – Happy Harbor Restaurant – Deale MD
- 5:00pm – Rock With Me – Suicide Benefit – VFW #2632 – California MD Nate ‘Doc’ Lohn, The Professor, Ship Wreckt, Titus & Simpson,Funkzilla, Amateur Hour, Squid Inc, shallowDeep,The Dynamos & HydraFX –
- 6:00pm – Gary Rue – Stoney’s Clarkes Landing – Hollywood MD
- 6:00pm – Nightcap – Southern Trail Distillery – Mechanicsville MD
- 6:00pm – John Luskey – The Wheel House Beer Garden – North Beach MD
- 6:30pm – Punks & Pagans – The Tavern – Saint Leonard, Molldyer, Deadbeat Holiday, Like No Tomorrow,the Runaway Guns, The Pink Dream –
- 7:00pm – Local Artist Showcase – Last Drop Country Bar – Hollywood MD Vivid Vertigo, Mood Swings, Normal State, Phantom Derby –
- 7:00pm – James Cornett – Gridiron Grill – Callaway MD
- 7:00pm – Taboo – Dockside Restaurant & Tiki Bar – Colonial Beach VA
- 7:30pm – Comedy Night – Running Hare Winery – Prince Frederick MD
- 8:00pm – WIP Acoustic – Lord Calvert Bowling – Prince Frederick MD
- 8:00pm – Topside – Buckets Bar & Grill – Lusby MD
- 8:00pm – Karma – Toots Bar – Hollywood MD
- 8:30pm – Social – Port Tobacco Marina – Port Tobacco MD
- 9:00pm – Surreal – Apehangers Bar & Grill – Bel Alton MD
- 9:00pm – The Steve Potter Blues Band – Huntt’s Tavern – Pomfret MD
Sunday – April 9th – Easter
- 2:00pm – Jade Brooks-Bartlett – Bird City Records – La Plata MD
- 3:00pm – Richard Hayward – Happy Harbor Restaurant – Deale MD
- 7:00pm – Nate ‘Doc’ Lohn – Lord Calvert Bowl – Prince Frederick MD
Tuesday – April 11th
- 6:30pm – Kayla Chaffee & Johnny Brown – The Tavern – St Leonard MD
- 8:00pm – Karaoke w/Mike Trujillo – The Last Drop – Hollywood MD
Wednesday – April 12th
- 5:00pm – Hyland Brothers – Ketch 22 Restaurant – North Beach MD
- 7:00pm – Open Mic w/Mike Trujillo – Toots Bar – Hollywood MD
- 7:00pm – Wes Ryce – Hill’s Country Store & Bar – Helen MD
- 7:00pm – Will Benthal – Days Off Deli & Grill – California MD
- 7:00pm – Open Mic w/Steve Nelson – The Tavern – Saint Leonard MD
- 7:00pm – Acoustic Artist Showcase – Buckets Bar & Grill – Lusby MD w/Greg Barrick
- 8:00pm – Open Stage – The Green Door Tavern – Park Hall MD
Local music supporter Lynn Erion compiles the local music schedule.