St. Mary’s County, MD – With the upcoming end of the federal COVID-19 emergency, the St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) will be changing its COVID-19 testing operations starting on Monday, April 10, 2023. The change comes as the department is facing a decline in resources.

Beginning Monday, April 10, on-site rapid PCR COVID-19 testing will be available by appointment only at the St. Mary’s County Health Hub drive-thru, located at 21625 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park. Testing will be available from Monday to Friday, and results will be available in the patient portal within four hours. Community members who wish to schedule an appointment for PCR COVID-19 testing should call 301-997-8232.

COVID-19 vaccines will continue to be available at the SMCHD Health Clinic in Leonardtown on Tuesdays and Fridays from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., by appointment only. Those who wish to make a vaccine appointment should call SMCHD at 301-475-4330. COVID-19 vaccines are also available through primary care offices and local pharmacies.

According to the SMCHD, the change in testing operations is due to a decline in resources associated with the upcoming end of the federal COVID-19 emergency. The department is working to ensure that the community has access to the necessary resources during this transition period.

The SMCHD website has additional information about COVID-19 testing and vaccinations. Community members can visit smchd.org/coronavirus/ for more information.

The St. Mary’s County Health Department is urging community members to continue to take precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including washing their hands frequently, wearing masks in public settings, and staying home if they are sick. The department also encourages individuals to get vaccinated when they have the opportunity.

The SMCHD is committed to ensuring that the community has access to the necessary resources during this transition period. The department encourages individuals to continue to follow public health guidelines and to stay informed about the latest developments related to COVID-19.

Like this: Like Loading...