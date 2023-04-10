The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) men’s baseball team swept their doubleheader against Bucks County Community College (BCCC) on April 8, 2023. The first game ended with a score of 15-9 and the second game finished 8-4 in favor of the CSM Hawks.

In the first game, both teams got off to a hot start, with each scoring three runs in the first inning. BCCC added four more runs in the second inning, but CSM matched them with four of their own.

After a few more runs by each team, CSM exploded in the fourth inning, scoring five runs to take the lead and never looking back. Travis Bradley led the way for CSM, going 4-for-4 at the plate and pitching three scoreless innings to close out the game. Coach Michael Spessard was pleased with the team’s performance, saying, “Our guys showed a lot of resilience and determination today. Even when we fell behind, we never lost our focus and kept fighting back.”

The second game was a much closer affair, with both teams trading blows early on. BCCC took a 2-0 lead in the first inning, but CSM responded with two runs of their own in the third inning.

BCCC regained the lead with another run in the fourth, but CSM answered back with two runs in the bottom of the inning to retake the lead. However, BCCC wouldn’t go away quietly, as they scored five runs in the fifth inning to take a commanding lead. CSM managed to score one more run, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the deficit. Miles Thybulle took the loss for CSM, giving up five runs in just 0.2 innings pitched.

The CSM Hawks will look to continue their winning ways when they take on the Anne Arundel Community College Riverhawks on April 11. BCCC will also be in action on April 11, when they face off against the Montgomery College Raptors.

Like this: Like Loading...