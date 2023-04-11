CCBC Catonsville baseball team won both games of a doubleheader against College of Southern Maryland on April 10, 2023. The first game ended with a score of 8-6, while the second game was a dominant performance from CCBC Catonsville with a score of 11-2.

Game 1:

In the first game, CCBC Catonsville started strong by scoring three runs in the first inning. Nick Stergiou hit a home run, bringing in three runs to give his team an early lead. However, College of Southern Maryland fought back and scored five runs in the first inning, with Justin Aponte and Kendall White both hitting doubles.

In the second inning, College of Southern Maryland extended their lead to 7-3 with Jaden Gallagher’s homerun. CCBC Catonsville tried to come back by scoring a run in the fifth inning, but College of Southern Maryland answered back by scoring a run in the sixth inning to make the score 8-4. CCBC Catonsville attempted a late comeback, scoring two runs in the seventh inning, but it wasn’t enough to catch up to College of Southern Maryland’s lead.

Game 2:

In the second game, CCBC Catonsville dominated with an 11-2 victory. CCBC Catonsville got off to a good start by scoring two runs in the first inning thanks to an error by College of Southern Maryland’s second baseman Travis Bradley.

Moises Aristy Jr. hit a homerun in the third inning, adding to the lead, while College of Southern Maryland struggled to score runs. In the fifth inning, CCBC Catonsville scored three more runs, including an unearned run due to a balk by College of Southern Maryland’s pitcher Tariq Johnson.

CCBC Catonsville’s pitcher Cecil Barone had a solid performance, allowing only one run in 4.2 innings pitched. Bryson Prietz relieved him and allowed one run in 2.1 innings pitched.

