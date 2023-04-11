The College of Southern Maryland softball team had a great day on April 8th as they hosted the Garrett College softball team. The home team won both games, with scores of 17-0 and 19-0 respectively. The games were held at Lions Field and CSM’s home field.

Credit: College of Southern Maryland

The College of Southern Maryland dominated from the start in the first game. They scored three runs in the first inning and never looked back. The team scored five runs in the second inning, eight runs in the third inning, and one more run in the fourth inning, for a final score of 17-0. Garrett College only managed to get two hits, and they made four errors in the field.

Lucia Dawson was the pitcher for Garrett College in the first game, and she struggled to keep up with the College of Southern Maryland’s batters. Dawson pitched for five innings and gave up 16 hits, 17 runs, and had no strikeouts. After the game, Dawson said, “We just didn’t have our best game today. The other team played really well, and we made too many mistakes.”

In the second game, the College of Southern Maryland once again dominated from the start. They scored three runs in the first inning and six in the second. They didn’t score in the third inning, but they exploded for ten runs in the fourth inning, which ended the game due to the mercy rule. Garrett College only managed to get one hit, and they made two errors in the field.

Dawson was the pitcher for Garrett College in the second game as well, and she once again struggled to keep up with the College of Southern Maryland’s batters. Dawson pitched for five innings, gave up 15 hits, 19 runs, and had one strikeout.

Like this: Like Loading...