Waldorf Company 3 and surrounding departments responded to a commercial building fire on the 6600 block of J.P. Morgan Court on April 6, 2023. The incident was reported at approximately 1646 when communications received multiple calls about the blaze.

According to officials, Waldorf Company 3 quickly responded to the scene with E31, Tower 3, and Chief 3. Upon arrival, Chief 3 observed fire showing from a one-story commercial strip. E31 pulled the 250′ while Tower 3 positioned itself to gain roof access.

“A short time later, the fire was knocked, and the assignment was scaled back. Units operated for approximately one hour” said a spokesperson for the department.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and no injuries have been reported. Officials have not disclosed the estimated damage caused by the incident.

Residents and businesses in the area were advised to avoid the affected block while the authorities responded to the scene. The Waldorf Company 3 has not disclosed any information regarding the type of commercial building that was affected by the fire.

This incident highlights the importance of prompt response and quick action by firefighters in preventing major damage and saving lives. Firefighters often put themselves in harm’s way to control and extinguish fires, and they are an essential part of our community’s safety infrastructure.

This incident reminds residents and businesses in the area to be vigilant about fire safety measures. The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) recommends that all homes and commercial buildings should have smoke detectors installed in every room, including hallways and staircases. Additionally, having a fire escape plan and conducting regular fire drills can save lives in the event of an emergency.

The Waldorf Company 3’s prompt response and quick action helped control and extinguish a commercial building fire in Waldorf. No injuries have been reported, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. The incident serves as a reminder to the community to be vigilant about fire safety measures and to show appreciation for the hard work of our local firefighters.

