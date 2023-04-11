The St. Mary’s College of Maryland Men’s and Women’s Tennis teams played host to the Nittany Lions of Penn State Berks in a United East Conference match on April 11th. Both teams swept their opponents with scores of 9-0.

Men’s Tennis

The Seahawks won all three doubles matches, setting the tone for a dominant performance. Boris Palmade and Stephen Alam took the number one spot with a score of 8-3, while Nick Rohr and Daoud Alkhalidi claimed the number two doubles spot with a score of 8-4. Keawe Johnson and Max Esztergomi won the third doubles spot with a score of 8-1.

Credit: Bill Wood

In singles play, the Seahawks continued their winning ways, with Palmade winning the number one singles spot in two sets, scoring 6-0, 6-2. Alam defeated his opponent in the number two singles spot with scores of 6-2 in both sets. Rohr won the number three singles spot with a score of 6-0 in the first set and 6-4 in the second set. Johnson and Esztergomi won the number four and five singles spots, respectively, in two sets. Devon Gorel closed out the sweep in the number six singles spot with scores of 6-1 in both sets.

Women’s Tennis

The women’s team also dominated their opponents, winning all three doubles matches without allowing more than one point in any set. Diana Levit and Hannah Gorel won the number one doubles spot with a score of 8-1. Amber Manspeaker and Sydney Anderson won the number two doubles spot with a score of 8-1, while Giselle Harris and Ellie Walter secured the third doubles win with a score of 8-1.

Credit: Bill Wood

In singles play, the Seahawks continued their winning ways. Levit battled hard in the number one singles spot, winning the first set 7-5 and the second set 6-1. Gorel won the number two singles spot with scores of 6-0 in both sets. Manspeaker won the number three singles spot with scores of 6-2 and 6-0. Anderson won the number four singles spot with scores of 6-1 in both sets. Harris won the number five singles spot without dropping a game, winning both sets 6-0. Walter closed out the sweep in the number six singles spot, winning both sets 6-0.

Up Next

Both teams will be back in action on April 12th, hosting the Defenders of Carks Summit in United East Conference match-ups at 1:00 pm at the Somerset Tennis Complex on the campus of St. Mary’s College of Maryland.

