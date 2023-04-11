The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County (CSMC) will hold a Public Hearing on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. at Chopticon High School to consider adoption of a constant yield tax rate, also known as a “real property tax increase,” and fees for various departments. The hearing will also cover the FY2024 Recommended Budget.

The proposed tax increase would affect Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department’s tax rate, increasing it to .056. Additionally, the following departments’ fees and charges will be considered for adoption:

Aging & Human Services – Senior Center Room Rental Rates

Emergency Services – Rescue Billing Transport Fees

Land Use & Growth Management – Development Service Fees

Recreation & Parks – Wicomico Golf Course Fees

Recreation & Parks – Recreation Activity Fees

Soil Conservation – Erosion & Sediment Control Fees

Copies of the FY2024 Recommended Budget are available online at stmaryscountymd.gov/publichearings or from the St. Mary’s County Department of Finance.

Residents are encouraged to attend and participate in the public hearing. If unable to attend in person, residents may submit feedback via email to csmc@stmaryscountymd.gov or mail to PO Box 653 Leonardtown, Maryland 20650. All submissions must be received by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. The Commissioners will consider all submissions during the public hearing and up to seven days following the event.

Commissioners of St. Mary’s County Public Hearings are televised live on St. Mary’s County Government (SMCG) TV Channel 95 and streamed live on the SMCG YouTube Channel.

The proposed tax increase and fee changes aim to support the county’s ongoing efforts to provide quality services and programs to its residents. Adopting these changes will help maintain a balanced budget while also allowing for the continuation of important initiatives.

The county has experienced steady population growth in recent years, which has led to increased demands for services and infrastructure. The proposed changes are part of the county’s plan to address these needs while ensuring its finances’ sustainability.

As the Public Hearing approaches, residents are encouraged to review the FY2024 Recommended Budget and provide feedback to the Commissioners. The hearing will allow residents to voice their opinions and concerns and for the Commissioners to consider all perspectives before making a final decision.

