Maryland Comptroller Brooke E. Lierman announced today that several of the agency’s legislative priorities have been passed and signed into law by Governor Wes Moore. The successful bills aim to reform Maryland’s general accounting system and establish an Office of the Taxpayer Advocate.

Comptroller Lierman expressed gratitude to the Maryland General Assembly for the bipartisan support the legislation received during the 2023 legislative session. She stated that the passage of these bills will help the Comptroller’s Office advocate for the services Maryland’s taxpayers deserve and to begin the important step of modernizing Maryland’s accounting systems.

One of the significant bills signed into law by Governor Moore is the 21st Century Financial Systems Council-Establishment HB709 / SB659. The legislation creates a directive to investigate, adopt, and implement a new general accounting system for the entire state government. Maryland has one of the oldest accounting and payment processing systems in the country and needs to begin a thoughtful but expedient process to replace this outdated system to guarantee continued service to vendors, businesses, and non-profits who rely on timely state agency payments as well as to balance the state’s checkbooks every year.

Another bill signed into law is the Commercial Law Abandoned Property Alterations SB241. This legislation allows the Comptroller’s Office to dispose of abandoned property with no commercial value. These items, held by the agency’s Unclaimed Property division, have been abandoned for years, and the state has been unable to reunite them with an owner.

The Income Tax – Work Opportunity Tax Credit – Technical Correction SB242 is another significant bill that was signed into law. This technical fix corrects an incorrect cross-reference to the federal Internal Revenue Code relating to the federal work opportunity tax credit in the state code.

The Income Tax – Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit – Alterations SB243 also passed into law, ensuring that only Maryland residents can claim the child and dependent tax credit.

Two other legislative priorities have passed the General Assembly and will be signed into law at a later date. These include The Supporting All Taxpayers Act of 2023 HB707 / SB660 and the Income Tax – Out–of–State Taxes Paid by Pass–Through Entities – Addition Modification SB0240.

The Supporting All Taxpayers Act of 2023 HB707 / SB660 establishes an Office of the State Taxpayer Advocate within the Comptroller’s Office and provides at least six staff members to assist Marylanders with timely resolutions to tax issues and work to identify and address systemic challenges to efficient tax processing and problem resolution for Marylanders. This legislation ensures that unlike neighboring states and the federal government, Maryland has a designated department committed to helping taxpayers and their elected representatives utilize the resources available within the Office of the Comptroller to resolve tax problems.

The Income Tax – Out–of–State Taxes Paid by Pass–Through Entities – Addition Modification SB0240 puts out-of-state PTEs on the same footing from a tax perspective as in-state PTEs. This makes Maryland PTEs more competitive.

In conclusion, Comptroller Lierman thanked Senate President Bill Ferguson, Speaker Adrienne Jones, and all the members of the Senate and House of Delegates for their support. The successful passage of these bills aims to reform the Comptroller’s Office to better address the needs of Maryland’s diverse communities.

