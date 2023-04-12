Sharon Hoetzlein-Sirman

At this year’s Maryland Association of Student Councils’ (MASC) conference, Northern Middle School (NMS) and Southern Middle School (SMS) Student Government Associations (SGA) were recognized for their outstanding leadership and service, receiving the Felix Simon Student Council Award. NMS and SMS were the only middle schools in Maryland to receive the award.

The award is given annually to middle and high school student government groups that are dedicated to serving others and committed to being exemplary leaders in their school and community. The award is considered one of the most prestigious honors a Maryland student council can receive.

Scott McComb, CCPS’ Social Studies supervisor, expressed his pride in the student leaders who received this prestigious award. “We thank each of their advisors Ms. Athena Lewis and Ms. Angela Cox for their commitment and support of the SGA,” he added.

In March, the MASC conference was held in Ocean City, Maryland, and student leaders and advisors from across the state participated in leadership workshops, elected MASC officers, and learned about program updates.

Huntingtown High School’s SGA Sponsor, Sharon Hoetzlein-Sirman, was also honored as the MASC High School Advisor of the Year at the conference. Hoetzlein-Sirman has been Huntingtown High School’s SGA advisor for over ten years and has been recognized for her extraordinary work in inspiring student leaders to make positive impacts.

“Ms. Hoetzlein-Sirman is an exceptional educator, and we are lucky to have her as part of the Huntingtown High School community,” said McComb.

All ten of CCPS’ middle and high schools are members of the Maryland Association of Student Councils, and the organization provides a platform for student leaders to collaborate, share ideas, and learn from each other.

