Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown has announced the major accomplishments of his first legislative session, which included giving his office broad authority to combat discrimination and enforce federal and state civil rights protections.

The new law will allow the Attorney General, for the first time in Maryland history, to join the efforts of the Department of Justice and the Maryland Commission on Civil Rights to protect Marylanders from bias and discrimination. The Attorney General will now investigate, file civil complaints, and obtain relief for civil rights violations by private entities in housing, employment, public accommodations, the marketplace, and other arenas important to Marylanders’ exercise of equal rights.

Attorney General Brown expressed his gratitude to the General Assembly for making that possible, stating that “Marylanders deserve an Attorney General who can fight on their behalf for these fundamental rights.”

In addition to this significant achievement, the Attorney General commended the General Assembly’s passage of other key priorities, including giving his office the authority not only to investigate but also to prosecute police-involved fatalities and serious injuries likely to result in death.

The new law, which begins on October 1, 2023, increases transparency, independence, and community trust not only in the investigation of these cases but also in the decisions as to whether they should be prosecuted. Thirteen other states have adopted this best practice to ensure impartiality in this crucial area of police accountability.

Other significant accomplishments during the legislative session include long overdue legislation protecting consumers against price-gouging and safeguarding vulnerable residents of unlicensed assisted living facilities from abuse and exploitation.

The Attorney General’s Office has long called for a permanent ban on price-gouging, and the new law will allow Maryland to join more than thirty states and the District of Columbia that ban price-gouging in some form. Subject to certain exceptions, the statute will prohibit the sale of essential goods and services by any business at a price of 15% or more above the highest amount charged prior to the state of emergency.

The new law, named after the late Senator Delores Kelley, provides the Attorney General with the authority to act immediately to protect residents of unlicensed assisted living facilities from abuse, neglect, and exploitation. Under current law, facilities operating illegally have a 30-day grace period to apply for a license, during which time their abusive and predatory conduct often continues. This law closes this dangerous loophole that has left residents of these facilities vulnerable to repeated cycles of abuse and neglect.

The legislative session also saw an increase in support for sexual assault survivors by enhancing safeguards in the handling and tracking of sexual assault evidence kits. A package of legislation was introduced that extends the time in which law enforcement agencies and hospitals must preserve sexual assault evidence kits from 20 to 75 years. It also requires law enforcement agencies to keep evidence obtained from self-administered kits.

Finally, the Attorney General’s Office received expanded criminal enforcement authority and funding. The Environmental and Natural Resources Crimes Unit was codified in law and given expanded authority to investigate and prosecute violations of the State’s criminal laws designed to protect these vital resources. The Organized Crime Unit also received a significant increase in personnel to expand its capacity to investigate and prosecute drug and narcotics trafficking, retail crimes, human trafficking, organized carjacking rings, and other violent crimes perpetrated by organized groups.

Attorney General Brown made a commitment to partner with the Governor and General Assembly to ensure that the Office has the authorities and resources necessary to protect and promote the rights and interests of the people it serves. This array of legislative accomplishments reflects that commitment and partnership.

“On my first day in office, I promised an ambitious agenda that would enhance our ability to serve the best interests of Marylanders,” said Attorney General Brown. “We pushed and fought for the authority and resources necessary to fulfill that pledge. Through a strong partnership with the General Assembly and solid support from Governor Moore, we have made real, tangible progress.”

The passage of these laws is a significant step forward in ensuring that all Marylanders have access to equal rights and protections under the law. By giving the Attorney General’s Office broad authority to combat discrimination and enforce civil rights protections, the State is sending a clear message that it stands against all forms of bias and discrimination.

Additionally, the new laws on police accountability, consumer protections, and assisted living facilities will help to ensure that Marylanders are protected from harm and abuse, and that their rights are respected and upheld.

The increased funding and authority for the Environmental and Natural Resources Crimes Unit and the Organized Crime Unit will also help to ensure that the State is able to effectively investigate and prosecute those who violate laws designed to protect Maryland’s environment and natural resources, as well as those who engage in violent and organized criminal activities.

Overall, the legislative session was a success for the Attorney General’s Office and for the people of Maryland. By working closely with the Governor and the General Assembly, Attorney General Brown was able to achieve significant progress on a range of important issues, and to fulfill his promise to fight for the rights and interests of all Marylanders.

As the State continues to face challenges related to discrimination, police accountability, and criminal activity, the Attorney General’s Office will be well-positioned to address these issues and to ensure that Maryland remains a safe, fair, and just place for all its residents.

Like this: Like Loading...