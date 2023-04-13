On March 29, 2023, Linda Lamone, the Administrator of Elections for the state of Maryland, announced her retirement effective September 1, 2023. Lamone has been in the position for 24 years, overseeing and guiding the conduct of elections throughout Maryland. Her retirement will create a vacancy in a vital position, and the Board is now beginning to appoint her successor.

Established in 1998, the State Board and the position of Administrator of Elections were created by law to oversee the conduct of elections in Maryland. Lamone has been the only person to hold the position, serving as chief election officer through twelve election cycles. Her retirement will end a distinguished career where she served Maryland with distinction and integrity.

Following Lamone’s announcement, the Board expressed its gratitude and thanked her for her steadfast and exemplary job over the past two decades. In a statement, the Board said, “Both the State Board and the position of Administrator of Elections were established by law in 1998. Since that time, Administrator Lamone has been the one constant in Maryland’s elections, serving as chief election officer through twelve election cycles. Administrator Lamone has served Maryland with distinction and integrity, and for that, the Board wishes to express its fullest gratitude.”

Now, the Board is beginning to appoint a new Administrator of Elections. In accordance with the Election Law Article of the Maryland Code, the State Board of Elections is responsible for the identification and appointment of the Administrator of Elections. To fulfill its statutory responsibility, the Board will hold a special meeting in the near future, before the next scheduled monthly meeting on May 4, 2023, to begin selecting an Administrator. The Board aims to have an appointment completed before Administrator Lamone’s retirement effective date, to make the transition as seamless as possible.

The Administrator of Elections plays a critical role in ensuring that Maryland’s elections are conducted in a fair and transparent manner. The Administrator oversees the management of polling places, the training of poll workers, distributing and collecting ballots, and certifying election results. The Administrator is also responsible for ensuring compliance with federal and state election laws and maintaining the voting process’s integrity.

Given the importance of this position, the Board is committed to conducting a thorough and transparent search for the next Administrator of Elections. The Board will consider candidates with various qualifications and experiences, including those with backgrounds in election administration, public service, and related fields.

The Board’s search for a new Administrator of Elections will begin immediately and keep the public informed of its progress throughout the process. The Board is confident that it will be able to identify a highly qualified candidate to succeed Administrator Lamone and continue overseeing and guiding elections throughout Maryland.

