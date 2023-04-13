Maryland Governor Wes Moore has appointed new leaders to key positions in the state government. Lieutenant Colonel Roland L. Butler, Jr. was sworn in as the Superintendent of the Maryland Department of State Police, while Dr. Sanjay Rai was appointed as Acting Secretary for the Maryland Higher Education Commission.

At the swearing-in ceremony for Superintendent Butler, Governor Moore expressed his confidence in the new leader. “Superintendent Butler is the best person to move the Maryland Department of State Police forward,” he said. “I am confident that Superintendent Butler will work in partnership to execute his vision and reform the department, by increasing morale, by building trust, and by recruiting and retaining the best and brightest our state has to offer: always with an eye toward equity – always with an eye toward fairness – and always with an eye toward transparency.”

Credit: Office of the Governor of Maryland

Superintendent Butler has nearly three decades of experience in law enforcement, including serving as Chief of the Maryland State Police Field Operations Bureau. He is the sixth African-American lieutenant colonel in the 102-year history of the Maryland State Police. In his new role, he aims to increase morale and transparency within the department.

Meanwhile, Governor Moore has appointed Dr. Sanjay Rai as Acting Secretary for the Maryland Higher Education Commission. Dr. Rai brings more than 30 years of experience in higher education and a commitment to innovation, access, and leadership. “We must create an inclusive higher education ecosystem that provides meaningful and affordable access to higher education and workforce training to all residents in the state,” said Dr. Rai.

Throughout his career, Dr. Rai has advanced innovations that bolster student success in academic, career, technical, and workforce development programs. He has worked to remove barriers to education access and create programs that meet the needs of emerging industries like cloud computing, cybersecurity, cell and gene therapy, and data science.

Dr. Rai’s community college background provides a unique and valuable perspective on post-secondary educational alignment with academic and workforce needs. He most recently served as Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs and led the Workforce Development and Continuing Education Unit at Montgomery College.

Governor Moore’s appointments of Butler and Rai are part of his ongoing efforts to increase diversity, equity, and inclusion across Maryland’s government and beyond. The governor has been committed to creating a more diverse and inclusive state government that better reflects Maryland’s diversity.

The appointments of Butler and Rai are significant and historic, and they send a message that Maryland values diversity, equity, and inclusion. Their leadership will be instrumental in advancing Maryland’s priorities and ensuring that all Marylanders have access to opportunities for success.

