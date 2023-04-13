Navy’s Henry Tolker and Pat Ryan were recognized as the Patriot League Men’s Lacrosse Offensive Player of the Week and Goalkeeper of the Week, respectively, following their team’s 11-10 victory over 13th-ranked Loyola last Friday. The Navy Athletic Association also named Ryan the Athlete of the Week.

Tolker had a remarkable performance, scoring a career-high 6 goals on 9 shots. His efforts helped Navy win their second game against Loyola in Baltimore and earned him his first player-of-the-week honor this season. Tolker has scored 9 goals in the Mids’ last two games and is currently the team’s leading scorer with 22 goals.

Credit: U.S. Naval Academy

Ryan, on the other hand, is no stranger to recognition, having received the Patriot League Goalkeeper of the Week award three times in the past. He made a career-high 23 saves in the Loyola game, the most by a Navy goalkeeper since 1999, earning him this week’s honor.

Ryan played a significant role in keeping Loyola’s scoring to a minimum and helping Navy secure the win. The Navy defense held Loyola to just 10 goals in the game, the lowest the Greyhounds have scored in the series since 2016.

In addition to Tolker and Ryan, Lehigh’s Richard Checo (defense) and Mike Sisselberger (faceoff), along with Army’s Gunnar Fellows (rookie), were also recognized by the league office as players of the week in their respective positions.

The Midshipmen are set to host Lafayette (5-7, 2-4 Patriot League) in their next game on Saturday, in a men’s and women’s doubleheader at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. The women’s game against Holy Cross will begin at 12:00 pm, followed by the men’s game at 3:30 pm. Both games will be streamed live on ESPN+ and broadcast live on WNAV 1430 AM / 99.9 FM and WFED 1500 AM.

