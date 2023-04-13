Residents of North Beach will have the opportunity to dispose of their waste, yard debris, and bulk items on Saturday, April 29, 2023, from 8 am to 4 pm, at the Community Clean Up Day. The Town of North Beach has arranged to provide a limited number of dumpsters for this purpose at the location of 3rd Street between Chesapeake Avenue and Dayton Avenue.

The dumpsters are available to North Beach residents who must present photo identification and proof of residency. The acceptable documents include utility bills, mortgage statements, or a current lease. Hazardous materials are not accepted, which include oil-based paints, pool chemicals, solvents, fertilizers, and other items usually labeled with the words DANGER, POISON, or WARNING.

The Community Clean Up Day is an excellent opportunity for residents to dispose of large and bulky items that cannot fit in the regular trash containers. Some examples of items that can be disposed of include old furniture, mattresses, and appliances. Residents should take advantage of this opportunity, especially if they missed the annual bulk trash collection.

The Town of North Beach is dedicated to providing a clean and healthy environment for its residents. This initiative aligns with the town’s goal of promoting sustainability and reducing waste. By providing a Community Clean Up Day, the town aims to encourage residents to dispose of waste responsibly and reduce illegal dumping.

Residents should access the site from 3rd Street at Dayton Avenue and exit at Chesapeake Avenue. This arrangement will ensure that traffic flows smoothly and that everyone has an opportunity to dispose of their waste. The dumpsters will be available until they are full, so residents should plan accordingly and arrive early.

The Community Clean Up Day is an excellent opportunity for residents to take part in a community event that promotes environmental responsibility. It is an opportunity to meet and engage with other residents while working together to keep North Beach clean and healthy. The town encourages residents to take advantage of this opportunity to dispose of their waste responsibly.

