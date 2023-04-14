On April 11 at 11:20 a.m., an altercation broke out between two students at General Smallwood Middle School in Charles County, Maryland. The fight escalated when another student joined in, causing one of the students to sustain injuries.

According to school administrators, the students were separated, and a school nurse treated the injured student. The incident was reported to the school resource officer, who initiated an investigation. The Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office was consulted regarding charges, and the Charles County Department of Juvenile Services was contacted.

The school has not released any information regarding the nature of the altercation or the students’ identities. However, the Charles County Public Schools have stated that the students face disciplinary consequences.

The incident has raised concerns about school safety and violence prevention measures. In response, the school has issued a statement emphasizing its commitment to creating a safe and respectful learning environment for all students.

The school has also encouraged anyone with information about the incident to come forward and assist with the investigation. PFC Barry, the investigating officer, can be reached at 301-609-3282 ext. 0574.

