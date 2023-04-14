UPDATE 4/14/2023: On April 12 at 6:40 a.m., officers responded to a report of a woman lying on the ground near the front of a house in the 2300 block of Woodberry Drive in Bryans Road, MD. Unfortunately, the woman was pronounced dead by the time the officers arrived at the scene. The woman was later identified as Jasmine Lakesha Hicks, 29, of La Plata, and her body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy. The autopsy results revealed that Hicks’ death was a homicide.

The investigators quickly began pursuing leads and identified the suspect as Deanthony Lamont Warrick, 34, of Bryans Road, MD. Detectives obtained an arrest warrant, and Warrick was located and arrested on April 13 in Prince George’s County.

According to the preliminary investigation, Hicks and Warrick knew each other, and the incident was a domestic-related murder. The authorities have not provided any further information on their relationship’s nature or the crime’s motive.

Warrick is currently being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center. The investigation is ongoing, and the authorities are urging anyone with information about the case to contact Detective Johnson at 301-609-6453. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.

