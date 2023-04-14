Are you looking forward to a fun-filled weekend? If yes, then you’re in the right place! The weekend is the perfect time to unwind, relax and enjoy some quality time with family, friends, and loved ones.

Plenty of events and activities are happening in every city during the weekend, from concerts and festivals to sports events and cultural celebrations. Whether you’re into music, sports, art, or food, there’s always something exciting to do on the weekend.

So why not take advantage of this time to get out, explore, and have fun?

Local Music

Friday – April 14th

5:00pm – Bradley Turner – Mully’s Brewery – Prince Frederick MD

5:00pm – Loose Change – Happy Harbor Restaurant – Deale MD

5:00pm – Taboo – American Legion Post #148 – Colonial Beach VA

5:00pm – Billy Breslin – Running Hare Winery – Prince Frederick MD

6:00pm – David Hamner – Southern Trail Distillery – Mechanicsville MD

6:00pm – Mike Mead – Helen’s Cafe – Charlotte Hall MD

6:00pm – Nate ‘Doc’ Lohn – Wheel House Beer Garden – North Beach MD

6:00pm – Tell You Monday – Dockside Restaurant & Sports Bar – Deale MD

6:00pm – Rock Show – Zen West – Baltimore MD w/ shallowDeep, Nerve, Pretend Molly & Some Mess

6:30pm – Hit or Miss – The TIKI Bar – Solomons MD

7:00pm – John Luskey – Pirates Cove Dock Bar – Galesville MD

7:00pm – Ben Connelly – Ruddy Duck Brewery & Grill – Solomons MD

8:00pm – Backstage Pass – Toots Bar – Hollywood MD

8:00pm – HydraFX – (Nirvana/Foo Fighters) – Rex Theatre – Leonardtown MD

8:30pm – Wes Ryce – Port Tobacco Marina – Port Tobacco MD

10:00pm – Paradox – Lord Calvert Bowling Center – Prince Frederick MD

Saturday – April 15th

2:00pm – Andrew Brown – Gemeny Winery & Vineyards – Brandywine MD

2:00pm – Dust on the Bottle – Robin Hill Farm & Vineyards – Brandywine MD

2:00pm – Josh Airhart – Port of Leonardtown Winery – Leonardtown MD

3:00pm – Wesley Spangler – Seabreeze Tiki Bar -Mechanicsville MD

5:00pm – Mark Scott – Happy Harbor Restaurant – Deale MD

5:00pm – G Frequency – Captain Charles Seafood – Newburb MD

6:00pm – Fast Eddie & the Boys – Leonardtown Grill – Leonardtown MD

6:00pm – Justin Allen – Stoney’s Clarkes Landing – Hollywood MD

6:00pm – Levi Stephens – Wheel House Beer Garden – North Beach MD

6:00pm – Wes Ryce – Southern Trail Distillery – Mechanicsville MD

6:30pm – Twenty Dollar Prophet – The TIKI Bar – Solomons MD

6:30pm – Caitlyn & Will – The Potomac Gardens – Colton’s Point MD

7:00pm – Nate ‘Doc’ Lohn – Patuxent Moose Lodge #2393 – Hollywood MD

7:00pm – Chopteeth – St Mary’s College Arts Center – St Mary’s City MD

7:00pm – M.C. Hamner – Social Coffee House – Leonardtown MD

7:00pm – All Ages Rock Show – The VFW Post #2632 – California MD w/ Stone Brew, Weed Coughin, shallowDeep & Radioresistants –

8:00pm – Taboo – Moose Lodge #1655 – Fredericksburg VA

8:00pm – Pork Donut – Lord Calvert Bowling Center – Prince Frederick MD

8:00pm – The Valley Lee Band – The Taphouse 1637 – California MD

8:00pm – Intentionally Blank – Last Drop Country Bar – Hollywood MD

8:00pm – Warren Drive – Buckets Bar & Grill – Lusby MD

8:00pm – Shake The Room – Toots Bar – Hollywood MD

8:00pm – Squid Inc – The Tavern – Saint Leonard MD

8:00pm – HydraFX – (Nirvana/Foo Fighters) – Rex Theatre – Leonardtown MD

8:30pm – Girl Crush – Ollie’s Bar & Grill – La Plata MD

9:00pm – Hawkeye Acoustics – Hill’s Country Store & Bar – Helen MD

9:00pm – 3AM Tokyo – Apehangers Bar & Grill – Bel Alton MD

9:00pm – The Revival Band – Port Tobacco Marina – Port Tobacco MD

9:00pm – Paradox – Last Drop Country Bar – Hollywood MD

Sunday – April 16th

1:00pm – Eddie Pasa – Robin Hill Farm & Vineyards – Brandywine MD

2:00pm – John Luskey – Seabreeze Tiki Bar -Mechanicsville MD

2:00pm – GrooveSpan Duo – Port of Leonardtown Winery – Leonartown MD

2:00pm – Mac Heat – Skipper’s Pier – Deale MD

3:00pm – Robbie Boothe – Camp Maria Retreat Center – Leonartown MD

3:00pm – Daniel Mensch – Happy Harbor Restaurant – Deale MD

3:00pm – Nate ‘Doc’ Lohn – Stoney’s Clarkes Landing – Hollywood MD

3:00pm – Mike Mead – Pherm Brewing Company – Gambrills MD

3:00pm – Kayla Chaffee & Johnny Brown – The Pier – Solomons MD

3:00pm – Greg Barrick – Ollie’s Bar & Grill – La Plata MD

Lynn Erion compiles the local music schedule.

