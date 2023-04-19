A single-family dwelling located at 510 Fairground Road in Prince Frederick, Calvert County, Maryland, caught fire on April 17, 2023, at approximately 5:18 p.m. The property is owned by the estate of George Savage and was abandoned at the time of the fire. Fortunately, no injuries or deaths were reported, but the estimated loss of the structure is $5,000.

The Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department responded to the incident, with 30 firefighters arriving at the scene. The neighbor who discovered the fire reported that the fire originated from the interior of the structure. It took the responders approximately 10 minutes to control the fire, with one alarm being sounded.

Credit: Office of the State FIre Marshal

The property did not have any smoke alarms or fire alarm/sprinkler systems installed, as it was abandoned. As the structure was not occupied, it is unclear how the fire started. The preliminary cause of the fire is still undetermined, and investigations are ongoing.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, has requested anyone with any information regarding the incident to contact them at 443-550-6834. With the cause of the fire remaining under investigation, any information provided by witnesses or community members can be valuable in determining the cause of the fire.

The Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department reminds homeowners and landlords to ensure that their properties have working smoke alarms and fire alarm/sprinkler systems installed, as they are essential in detecting and responding to fires. Smoke alarms can provide an early warning to occupants, allowing them to evacuate safely, and fire alarm/sprinkler systems can help contain and extinguish fires before they cause significant damage.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, working smoke alarms reduce the risk of dying in a fire by nearly 50%. Smoke alarms should be installed in every bedroom, outside each sleeping area, and on every level of the home. Landlords are responsible for ensuring that their properties have working smoke alarms installed, and tenants should report any malfunctioning alarms to their landlords immediately.

While the abandoned home on Fairground Road did not have smoke alarms or fire alarm/sprinkler systems installed, homeowners and landlords must prioritize the safety of their properties’ occupants. Ensuring that the appropriate safety measures are in place can prevent loss of life, property damage, and injury in the event of a fire.

Anyone with any information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6834.

