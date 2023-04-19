On April 1, the University of Maryland, Baltimore County hosted the Maryland Destination Imagination (DI) Tournament. A total of 165 teams, including 44 teams from Charles County Public Schools (CCPS), participated in the competition.
Six CCPS teams received recognition for their impressive performances at the tournament. These teams placed first in their challenge and level and will move on to the Global Finals Tournament in Kansas City, MO from May 20-23. The first-place teams are:
- Mind Motivators from Walter J. Mitchell Elementary School – Flip the Script Fine Arts Challenge, Big Bad Wolf
- We Tried from North Point High School – Flip the Script Fine Arts Challenge
- Quackers from Gale-Bailey Elementary School – Improvisational Show Down Challenge
- Trouble Makers from T.C. Martin Elementary School – Engineering/Thrill Ride Challenge, Iron Rattler
- Stop Drops from Martin – Engineering Challenge, Cyclone
- FURever Friends from Milton M. Somers Middle School – Service Learning/High Stakes Challenge
Additionally, 14 CCPS teams participated in a noncompetitive challenge, the Early Learning Challenge, designed for students in kindergarten through second grade.
Apart from the above teams, 19 other CCPS teams competed in the tournament. They are:
- C. Paul Barnhart Elementary School, Amazing Actsjyz
- Barnhart, Crazy Coasters
- Dr. Gustavus Brown Elementary School, Twisted Tales
- Brown, Scarlet Sharks
- Dr. James Craik Elementary School, Slays
- Craik, iMac5
- Craik, Raptors
- Craik, Tigers the Final Challenge
- Theodore G. Davis Middle School, The Davis Dream Team
- Dr. Thomas L. Higdon Elementary School, Half-Dozen
- Higdon, Pickles
- J.P. Ryon Elementary School, Einsteins
- Malcolm Elementary School, Party Animals
- Mary B. Neal Elementary School, Fast and Furious
- Mary H. Matula Elementary School, Ultimate Mystery Spies
- Milton M. Somers Middle School, Krusty Krew
- Mt. Hope, Champions
- Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy Elementary School, Underdogs
- Dr. Samuel A. Mudd Elementary School, Cherry Moths
- Ryon, Go Hard
- Benjamin Stoddert Middle School, Chocolate Bar Maniacs
- Eva Turner Elementary School, Social Royality
- Turner, Pick Girls
- Turner, Rockets
Apart from the first-place recognitions, CCPS teams also received special awards at the tournament. Martin’s Stop Drops won the Renaissance Award for their excellent design engineering, execution, and performance. Piccowaxen Middle School’s Pink Panthers won the Di Vinci Award for outstanding creativity. The award recognizes teams who exhibit adventurous risk in their solutions.
In addition, teams with the highest instant challenge score in each challenge and level received the High Instant Challenge Awards. The following CCPS teams were awarded:
- Somers, Krusty Krew
- Martin, Drama Llamas
- Gale-Bailey, Quackers
- Parks, The Zarks
The CCPS teams achieved an impressive performance at the state DI tournament, showcasing their creative problem-solving skills and their ability to work collaboratively. The CCPS school officials expressed their pride in the students’ achievements and congratulated them on their success.