On April 1, the University of Maryland, Baltimore County hosted the Maryland Destination Imagination (DI) Tournament. A total of 165 teams, including 44 teams from Charles County Public Schools (CCPS), participated in the competition.

44 Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) teams put their skills to the test in the recent Maryland Destination Imagination (DI) State Tournament. Pictured is the Krusty Krew team from Milton M. Somers Middle School with their engineering model that competed in the Thrill ride middle school category. Credit: Charles County Public Schools

Six CCPS teams received recognition for their impressive performances at the tournament. These teams placed first in their challenge and level and will move on to the Global Finals Tournament in Kansas City, MO from May 20-23. The first-place teams are:

Mind Motivators from Walter J. Mitchell Elementary School – Flip the Script Fine Arts Challenge, Big Bad Wolf

We Tried from North Point High School – Flip the Script Fine Arts Challenge

Quackers from Gale-Bailey Elementary School – Improvisational Show Down Challenge

Trouble Makers from T.C. Martin Elementary School – Engineering/Thrill Ride Challenge, Iron Rattler

Stop Drops from Martin – Engineering Challenge, Cyclone

FURever Friends from Milton M. Somers Middle School – Service Learning/High Stakes Challenge

Additionally, 14 CCPS teams participated in a noncompetitive challenge, the Early Learning Challenge, designed for students in kindergarten through second grade.

Apart from the above teams, 19 other CCPS teams competed in the tournament. They are:

C. Paul Barnhart Elementary School, Amazing Actsjyz

Barnhart, Crazy Coasters

Dr. Gustavus Brown Elementary School, Twisted Tales

Brown, Scarlet Sharks

Dr. James Craik Elementary School, Slays

Craik, iMac5

Craik, Raptors

Craik, Tigers the Final Challenge

Theodore G. Davis Middle School, The Davis Dream Team

Dr. Thomas L. Higdon Elementary School, Half-Dozen

Higdon, Pickles

J.P. Ryon Elementary School, Einsteins

Malcolm Elementary School, Party Animals

Mary B. Neal Elementary School, Fast and Furious

Mary H. Matula Elementary School, Ultimate Mystery Spies

Milton M. Somers Middle School, Krusty Krew

Mt. Hope, Champions

Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy Elementary School, Underdogs

Dr. Samuel A. Mudd Elementary School, Cherry Moths

Ryon, Go Hard

Benjamin Stoddert Middle School, Chocolate Bar Maniacs

Eva Turner Elementary School, Social Royality

Turner, Pick Girls

Turner, Rockets

Apart from the first-place recognitions, CCPS teams also received special awards at the tournament. Martin’s Stop Drops won the Renaissance Award for their excellent design engineering, execution, and performance. Piccowaxen Middle School’s Pink Panthers won the Di Vinci Award for outstanding creativity. The award recognizes teams who exhibit adventurous risk in their solutions.

In addition, teams with the highest instant challenge score in each challenge and level received the High Instant Challenge Awards. The following CCPS teams were awarded:

Somers, Krusty Krew

Martin, Drama Llamas

Gale-Bailey, Quackers

Parks, The Zarks

The CCPS teams achieved an impressive performance at the state DI tournament, showcasing their creative problem-solving skills and their ability to work collaboratively. The CCPS school officials expressed their pride in the students’ achievements and congratulated them on their success.

