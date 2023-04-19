Kyle Michael Krawczyk, 25, of no fixed address Credit: Charles County Sheriff’s Office

Waldorf, Maryland – A man has been arrested for threatening parishioners with a machete and using racial epithets at a church in Waldorf on April 16. The incident happened at around 9:13 a.m. when officers responded to the church in the 5100 block of Leonardtown Road.

According to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect, identified as Kyle Michael Krawczyk, 25, of no fixed address, was armed with an 18-inch machete and was threatening parishioners as they were setting up for a service. The victims, who knew Krawczyk, were able to convince him to leave the church and go outside.

One of the parishioners called 911, and as officers arrived on the scene, one of the victims pointed toward a wooded area where officers observed the suspect. Upon seeing the officers, Krawczyk fled into the woods. Sergeant J. Morales, Officer B. Aber, and Officer B. Weinmann immediately pursued Krawczyk on foot and gave commands for him to stop. Krawczyk complied and was taken into custody without further incident.

Krawczyk has been charged with first-degree assault, racial-religious crimes against a group, reckless endangerment, and other related charges. He has been detained since being taken into custody and was held without bond after appearing before a district court commissioner on April 17.

Officer Karopchinsky is continuing to investigate the incident. The Charles County Sheriff’s Office has not released any information about a possible motive for the attack.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office has not released any information about Krawczyk’s criminal history or if he has any prior connections to the church.

The incident is a reminder of the importance of being vigilant and reporting suspicious activity to the authorities. The Charles County Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone with information about the incident to contact the agency at 301-932-2222.

