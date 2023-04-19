Keven Luiru, an eighth-grade student at Northern Middle School in Calvert County, has been announced as the winner of the Maryland Investwrite Essay Competition. The competition, which is offered by the Maryland Council on Economic Education (MCEE), challenges students to reflect on long-term investing and personal finance.

The Investwrite competition follows students’ participation in the Stock Market Game, a simulated classroom experience where students in grades 4-12 create and manage a hypothetical $100,000 portfolio of stocks, bonds, and mutual funds over 10 weeks. In the Investwrite competition, participating students consider what they’ve learned about wealth creation through investing and explore their understanding of how world and local events can impact markets.

Keven with siblings/family, teachers, Julie Weaver of MCEE, and reps from sponsor Educational Systems Federal Credit Union

Keven competed among Maryland students in the middle school division and impressed thousands of expert judges from across the financial services industry with his insightful essay. He stated in his essay, “Research finds answers to the unknown, by filling the gaps in our knowledge and changing the way we work. Without it, we cannot move forward with just prior knowledge, as things are always changing. It is wise to conduct detailed research before arriving at any decision. This also applies to the Stock Market Game when developing an investment portfolio and successfully investing long term.”

Keven and his teacher, Amanda Price, were honored by the Maryland Council on Economic Education and the SIFMA Foundation during a presentation on March 21, 2023. The award recognizes Keven’s achievement in the Investwrite competition, which aims to bridge classroom learning in math, social studies, and language arts with the practical research and knowledge required for saving, investing, and long-term planning.

Educational Systems Federal Credit Union sponsors the Stock Market Game and InvestWrite programs for all students in Calvert County Public Schools. Julie Weaver, MCEE Executive Director, emphasized the importance of personal finance education, saying “Keven’s essay, and his exciting accomplishment, illustrate the importance and impact of personal finance education. When students understand concepts in saving and investing, they are preparing themselves for lifelong financial health and success.”

The Investwrite competition provides students with a valuable opportunity to learn about personal finance and investing through a simulated, hands-on experience. Through the Stock Market Game and Investwrite programs, students gain a deeper understanding of how financial decisions can impact their lives in the long run. Keven’s essay serves as a testament to the transformative experience that participating in the program can have on students.

As the winner of the Maryland Investwrite Essay Competition, Keven has demonstrated his impressive understanding of personal finance and investing. His success in the competition is a testament to his hard work, dedication, and the skills he has acquired through the Stock Market Game and Investwrite programs.

