Fishing enthusiasts in Maryland have reported various fish species that have entered local creeks and rivers. According to recent reports, anglers have had successful catches of perch, spot, catfish, snakehead, bass, bluegill, crappie, and pickerel in different areas across the state.

Perch, known to love bloodworm bits, are said to be located in the deeper holes of Patuxent and Potomac creeks. Anglers have had success using double-hook bottom rigs with spinner hooks. Eric Packard landed 6 largemouth bass on Moday at St. Mary’ s lake on that red square lipped crank bait. Mike Proctor with his 10 inch perch from the Potomac this week Upper Potomac continues hot for blue cats. Miss Susie Charters posted this fine catch. Robert La Grande caught this 11 inch perch, the largest of nine that took his blood worm offering. Robert was fishing in a creek off the Patuxent River on Sunday.

Tiny spot have moved into the lower Potomac, as reported by pound netters last Friday and Monday morning.

Blue catfish, which are invasive and of concern to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR), are abundant in the Patuxent and Potomac Rivers. Anglers are encouraged to catch as many as possible to help eradicate the species. On Saturday, one fisherman reported filling three big trash cans with his party of kids just above Benedict near the Horse Farm. The Potomac, in particular, has plenty of catfish near the 301 Bridge.

Snakehead, another invasive species, are now in the creeks, with the headwaters of the St. Mary’s River being loaded with them.

For those looking for freshwater fishing options, St. Mary’s Lake and local ponds are a good bet for catching bass, bluegill, crappie, and pickerel.

As always, anglers must follow all fishing regulations and guidelines the DNR sets. This includes having the appropriate fishing license, following catch and release rules for certain species, and being aware of any specific fishing restrictions in certain areas.

In addition to following regulations, anglers should also take care to handle and release any fish they catch correctly. This includes using appropriate gear to avoid harming the fish, quickly and safely removing hooks, and releasing the fish back into the water as gently as possible.

Overall, Maryland offers a wide range of fishing opportunities for both experienced and novice anglers alike. With a variety of species available and plenty of scenic fishing spots to choose from, it’s no wonder that fishing is a popular pastime for many in the state.

St. Mary’s Tacklebox owner Ken Lamb provided fishing information for this article.

