St. Mary’s County, MD – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County, the Department of Aging & Human Services, and the Triad/SALT Council are hosting Law Enforcement Appreciation Day on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. at The White Rose in Callaway, MD. The event is open to the public, free of charge, and will honor Law Enforcement Officers of the Year while remembering those who lost their lives in service to the community.

The Officer of the Year from each agency will be recognized by various officials, including the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County, Governor Wes Moore, the Maryland Senate, the Maryland House of Delegates, and the Triad/SALT Council. The awards ceremony will acknowledge the exceptional service of law enforcement personnel who have gone above and beyond their duties.

The event also aims to remember the men and women who gave their lives in the line of duty. By honoring fallen heroes, the community will have the opportunity to pay tribute to the sacrifice and dedication of law enforcement professionals.

Following the ceremony, attendees are invited to stay for lunch, which is free of charge. While advance registration is appreciated, it is not required to attend the event.

For more information or to register, interested parties may contact Sarah Miller at the Department of Aging & Human Services. Miller can be reached by phone at (301) 475-4200, ext. 1073, or by email at sarah.miller@stmaryscountymd.gov.

Law enforcement professionals are crucial in ensuring public safety, and their service deserves recognition and appreciation. The annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Day in St. Mary’s County provides a platform to acknowledge law enforcement personnel’s hard work, dedication, and sacrifice.

The event will be held at The White Rose at 21030 Point Lookout Road in Callaway, MD. The venue has been a long-standing supporter of law enforcement professionals and has been hosting events to recognize their service for several years.

The Law Enforcement Appreciation Day in St. Mary’s County is part of a broader movement to recognize the efforts of law enforcement professionals nationwide. Such initiatives are vital to bridge the gap between law enforcement agencies and the communities they serve. The events allow community members to meet with law enforcement professionals, ask questions, and gain a deeper understanding of their challenges.

The recognition of Law Enforcement Officers of the Year is an essential aspect of Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. It provides an opportunity to honor law enforcement professionals who have demonstrated exceptional service and commitment to their community.

Nationwide law enforcement agencies face significant challenges and pressures, from maintaining public safety to dealing with social and political issues. Therefore, events like Law Enforcement Appreciation Day are essential to celebrate their work and acknowledge the sacrifices made by law enforcement personnel.

The community’s involvement in the event is crucial to its success. By attending the ceremony, community members demonstrate their support for law enforcement personnel and their families. Additionally, it sends a message that the community is united in the fight against crime and that law enforcement agencies have their support.

