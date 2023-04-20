The Calvert County Department of Economic Development has announced the awarding of almost $1.2 million in grant funding to 39 small businesses in the Calvert County Small Business Assistance Grant Fund. The funding is aimed at providing financial assistance to small business owners in the region, enabling them to grow and strengthen their existing businesses.

Businesses selected for the grant cover a range of industries, including retail, restaurant, building, mechanical and industrial trades, childcare, healthcare, water transportation, legal, beauty and barbering services, landscaping, financial services, and education. The grant fund’s total award comes to $1,160,250 in funding.

Economic Development Director Julie Oberg said, “Grants are an important tool for supporting small businesses and can be a game-changer for business owners looking to expand and grow. Small businesses are the backbone of a thriving and dynamic economy. It’s always exciting to see the creativity, innovation and hard work of local entrepreneurs and business owners. These grants are a recognition of that hard work, and we are proud to support these businesses as they continue to contribute to our community.”

The Calvert County Small Business Assistance Grant Fund was made possible through federal American Rescue Plan Act funding. To be eligible for the grants, businesses must have been in operation for at least two years and have two to 100 employees.

The Calvert County Department of Economic Development is responsible for monitoring economic trends and executing business programs that complement Calvert County. Its goal is to attract and retain strong, healthy, and dynamic companies of all sizes and industries.

For more information on the Calvert County Department of Economic Development, interested individuals can visit www.ChooseCalvert.com.

