A truck driver from Charles County, who wishes to remain anonymous and goes by the nickname “Big Winner,” has claimed his third $50,000 prize in the Maryland Lottery’s Pick 5 game within 11 months. He returned to Lottery headquarters earlier this week to claim his latest prize won in the April 13 midday drawing.

“Big Winner” had placed a $1 straight bet on the number 48548, the same bet and number that won $100,000 on two tickets he purchased in the May 18, 2022 midday drawing. His wife had suggested that they play that particular number after it had won the first time, and they have continued playing it ever since. “Big Winner” of Waldorf returned to Lottery headquarters this week to claim another $50,000 Pick 5 prize. Credit: Maryland Lottery

When asked about his winning strategy, “Big Winner” believes that many people stop playing their lucky numbers after they win, but he kept playing since his first win in 2022, and he will keep playing after this latest win. He said, “I play the Lottery all the time. You never know. You can’t win if you are not in it.”

The truck driver has no immediate plans for his latest winnings but said he and his wife would probably use the money to take a much-needed vacation. He also shared that he enjoys going to racetracks and playing the Lottery’s Racetrax game.

“Big Winner” hopes his story will encourage others to continue playing their lucky numbers, even after they win. He said, “I just think it’s luck. It can happen again, and it just did.”

Not only is “Big Winner” celebrating his luck, but his lucky Lottery retailer, Big Mouth Beer, Wine and Liquor at 2175 Crain Highway in Waldorf, will also receive a $500 bonus from the Lottery for selling the winning ticket.

The Maryland Lottery offers a variety of games, including scratch-offs, daily drawings, and multi-state games like Powerball and Mega Millions. All profits generated from Lottery sales are deposited into the state’s General Fund, where they help fund essential services such as education, public health and safety, and environmental protection.

Maryland residents who are 18 years or older can purchase Lottery tickets from authorized retailers across the state. For more information, visit mdlottery.com.

Like this: Like Loading...