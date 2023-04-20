Moshe Michael Imel, a former high school and youth football coach, has pleaded guilty to two counts of production of child pornography involving two minor victims. Imel, age 53, was an assistant football coach at a Calvert County High School between July 2018 and November 2020.

According to Imel’s plea agreement, he groomed and sexually abused two victims beginning when he coached them in a youth football program and continuing through high school. He admitted directing each victim to expose and touch himself in a sexual way and ultimately engaging in sexual contact with them on numerous occasions. Imel also created sexually explicit videos of the victims documenting his abuse.

A search warrant was executed at Imel’s home and confirmed that the basement was as the victims had described it to law enforcement. A review of fourteen electronic devices seized at Imel’s residence revealed that they all contained child pornography or evidence of Imel’s sexual contact with minors.

As part of his plea agreement to the federal charges, Imel also agreed to plead guilty to charges related to the sexual abuse of minors in three cases in the Circuit Court for Calvert County, scheduled for May 2, 2023. Imel remains detained.

Imel and the government have agreed that, if the Court accepts the plea, Imel will be sentenced to between 25 and 40 years in federal prison for production of child pornography. U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang has scheduled sentencing for August 8, 2023, at 9:30 a.m.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Former Calvert Football Coach facing Federal Child Pornography charges

