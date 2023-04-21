Joseph Burton, a mathematics teacher at North Point High School in Charles County, has been named a nominee for the 2023 LifeChanger of the Year Award through the National Life Group and the National Life Group Foundation.

The LifeChanger of the Year is an annual program recognizing K-12 educators and school employees across the country who are making a significant difference in the lives of students by exemplifying excellence, positive influence and leadership.

Burton has been a dedicated educator with Charles County Public Schools since 2009, centering his career around his impact as a math teacher at North Point. He graduated from Ohio University in 2009 with a bachelor’s in education and took a job as the math teacher at North Point the same year.

Burton is known for his impact on students in the classroom and beyond. His dedication to see students succeed sets him apart from the average educator. “He is concerned about the whole student and every student, whether he has those students in his class or not,” said North Point Assistant Principal Cheryl Davis.

Burton’s passion for teaching math began when he was in high school as a tutor for his eighth-grade algebra teacher. “She asked me if I had ever considered teaching,” Burton said. “She commented on how I was able to explain the information and break it down for her students.” Since then, he has made a successful career out of teaching math and has been nominated and received numerous awards, including the 2018 Academic Eagles Most Inspirational Teacher, North Point’s Exemplary Employee in 2019 and a 2021-2022 CCPS Teacher of the Year nominee.

Burton’s impact on his students is undeniable. “As a now college student, Mr. Burton is the reason I decided to pursue a math degree,” said North Point graduate Amara Gammon. “His dedication to each and every student plus his passion for mathematics continues to inspire high schoolers just like I was inspired.”

Burton’s influence at North Point extends beyond the classroom. He has served as a new teacher mentor, gradebook coordinator, and a leadership teacher. He has also been an assistant coach for the junior varsity baseball team, the assistant coach for varsity golf, a Mathematics, Engineering and Science Achievement (MESA) coordinator, and a public relations liaison for the school.

When he received notice that he was nominated for the LifeChanger of the Year Award, he was excited, honored, and humbled. “It is always amazing to be recognized for the hard work that I do, but it is humbling to know I am just one of the numerous teachers in this building and in this county who are doing amazing things every day,” Burton said.

Burton’s impact on the lives of his students and the North Point community is what makes him a LifeChanger of the Year nominee. His passion for teaching and dedication to his students make him an excellent example of the positive influence and leadership that the program seeks to celebrate.

