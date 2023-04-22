The Charles County Animal Care Center in Hughesville, Maryland is currently seeking loving forever homes for two cats named Bo and Hailey. Bo is a 10-year-old black and orange Domestic Shorthair mix who weighs approximately 12.2 lbs and has already been spayed. Hailey is a 3-year-old black and white Domestic Shorthair mix who weighs about 7.5 lbs and will be fully vetted and spayed upon adoption. Hailey Bo

Bo is a mellow and affectionate cat who would love nothing more than to spend her days lounging in a comfortable and peaceful environment. Despite her sweet personality, Bo has been waiting for a new family to take her home for quite some time now. Hailey is also a sweet and friendly cat who is looking for her forever home. Both cats are available for adoption at the Charles County Animal Care Center during their adoption hours, which are Monday-Saturday from 12:30 pm to 4:00 pm.

If you’re interested in adopting Bo, Hailey, or any other animal in need, the shelter staff will happily help you through the adoption process. The shelter is dedicated to finding loving homes for all of their animals and will work with you to ensure successful adoption. Please ask the staff for assistance if you have any questions or concerns.

For those who cannot adopt, there are still plenty of ways to support the shelter and its furry residents. Donations are always welcome and can help provide animals with food, medical care, and other necessities. You can also volunteer your time to walk dogs, play with cats, or assist with administrative tasks. These contributions can make a significant difference in the lives of the animals at the shelter.

The Charles County Animal Care Center has been working tirelessly to provide a haven for animals and match them with loving families. Many furry friends like Bo and Hailey have found new homes with the community’s support. The adoption process is straightforward, and the shelter staff will happily answer any questions or concerns.

If you’re considering adopting a pet, it’s essential to understand the responsibility that comes with it. Pets require a lot of love, attention, and care, and it’s important to ensure that you have the time and resources necessary to provide for their needs. However, for those who are ready for the commitment, adopting a pet can be one of the most rewarding experiences of their lives.

