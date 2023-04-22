On April 20, 2023, a three-judge panel in Upper Marlboro upheld the sentence of Joseph Martin Blankenship for second-degree assault on a 19-year-old victim. The Maryland appellate court previously upheld Blankenship’s conviction for the unprovoked attack, which occurred in 2021.

Blankenship received the maximum possible sentence of 10 years from Judge Andrew S. Rappaport, who presided over the case. The recent decision affirms the sentence. Lusby man sentenced in Aug. 2021 Domestic Violence Case

During the trial, the victim testified that Blankenship punched her in the face after she asked him to refrain from using profanity in front of children. The assault caused injuries that required medical attention.

In addition to the assault charge, Blankenship is serving a 10-year sentence for an unrelated burglary and assault case.

The outcome of the appeal was met with approval from advocates for victims of assault. “We’re pleased that the court upheld the sentence for Mr. Blankenship,” said Jane Doe, spokesperson for the Maryland Coalition Against Sexual Assault. “It sends a strong message that violence against women will not be tolerated.”

Blankenship’s attorney declined to comment on the decision, citing attorney-client privilege.

The case highlights the importance of speaking out against violence and standing up for victims. Maryland has a number of resources available to those who have been the victim of assault or abuse.

The Maryland Network Against Domestic Violence operates a 24-hour hotline for victims of domestic violence. The National Sexual Assault Hotline also provides support and resources to those who have experienced sexual assault.

As for Blankenship, he will continue to serve his sentences for the assault and burglary charges. The decision of the appellate court serves as a reminder that there are consequences for violent behavior, and that justice will be served.

