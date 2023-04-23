The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation is pleased to announce the annual Breezy Point Beach Blast-Off event. The celebration will mark the opening of Breezy Point Beach & Campground for the 2023 season. The all-ages event is set to take place on Saturday, May 20 from 5-9 p.m. Admission is free, and no pre-registration is required.

The beach is located in Chesapeake Beach, Maryland, and is a favorite bay-front park. Visitors can expect a variety of activities including music, food trucks, family games, and a spectacular fireworks display. Attendees are welcome to bring their own picnic or use the grills available at the beach. However, the use of gas grills, pull-behind grills, smokers, and deep fryers is prohibited. The beach is also an alcohol-free and pet-free zone.

Breezy Point Beach & Campground is a well-known recreational area featuring swimming, fishing, and picnicking. The public beach playground and 200-foot fishing pier are other attractions worth exploring. It is important to note that short-term and seasonal camping will be closed for the 2023 season to complete an extensive shoreline restoration project.

For more information about the Breezy Point Beach Blast-Off event, the public can contact Parks & Recreation at 410-535-1600, ext. 2649, or visit the Calvert County Parks & Recreation Facebook page. Additionally, the public can follow @CalvertCountyParksandRecreation on Instagram for updates on Parks & Recreation services, park availability, field closures, and more.

The Breezy Point Beach Blast-Off event is expected to be a delightful experience for families and individuals of all ages. As always, the Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation encourages everyone to observe the rules and regulations in place to ensure a safe and enjoyable visit.

