The Charles County Government is inviting businesses along Old Washington Road between Leonardtown Road and Acton Lane to participate in the Waldorf Urban Redevelopment Corridor Façade Improvement Program. The initiative aims to encourage eligible businesses to upgrade their buildings and other improvements to create a more identifiable sense of place in the traditional heart of Waldorf.

The Waldorf Urban Redevelopment Corridor Façade Improvement Program will offer financial support to eligible businesses for exterior repairs, façade painting, entries/doorway and window repairs, awnings, attached lighting, and signage to commercial properties. The program requires that all projects be consistent with the Downtown Waldorf Vision Plan and Design Guidelines, and a cash match is required.

The goal of the program is to revitalize the area and make it more attractive to visitors and customers. By improving the appearance of the business district, the program aims to create a more vibrant and thriving community.

To be eligible for the program, businesses must file a completed application with the Department of Planning and Growth Management by 4:30 p.m. on Monday, May 15. Interested property and business owners should visit the WURC Façade Improvement Program website or contact Ashley Hudson at HudsonAs@CharlesCountyMD.gov or 301-645-0584 for more information or to apply.

The Downtown Waldorf Vision Plan and Design Guidelines provide a framework for the program, ensuring that all projects are consistent with the overall goals of the initiative. The guidelines promote a mix of uses and building types that are compatible with the surrounding area, as well as pedestrian-friendly design elements.

Improvements that are eligible for funding through the Waldorf Urban Redevelopment Corridor Façade Improvement Program include repairs to building exteriors, painting of building façades, repairs to entries, doorways, and windows, installation of awnings and attached lighting, and signage for commercial properties. All improvements must be visible from the street and enhance the overall appearance of the business district.

To ensure that the program benefits the community as a whole, eligible businesses must provide a cash match for the improvements. This requirement ensures that the business owners have a stake in the success of the program and are committed to improving their properties.

The Waldorf Urban Redevelopment Corridor Façade Improvement Program is part of a larger effort to revitalize the area and promote economic growth. By improving the appearance of the business district, the program aims to attract new businesses and customers to the area, creating a more vibrant and thriving community.

Interested property and business owners are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to improve their properties and contribute to the revitalization of the Waldorf business district. Completed applications must be filed with the Department of Planning and Growth Management by 4:30 p.m. on Monday, May 15. For more information or to apply, visit the WURC Façade Improvement Program website or contact Ashley Hudson at HudsonAs@CharlesCountyMD.gov or 301-645-0584.

