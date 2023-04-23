In a recent softball match held at La Plata, Maryland, the College of Southern Maryland lost to the Anne Arundel Community College by 13-3 in the second game and 4-2 in the first game. The players on both teams put up a fierce fight, but it was Anne Arundel who came out on top in both matches.

During the first game, Anne Arundel’s Jaclyn Nevins pitched all seven innings and took 10 strikeouts, while allowing only two runs on seven hits. Alyssa Smith had a fantastic day, hitting a home run and driving in three runs to help her team secure the win. On the other side, the College of Southern Maryland struggled to put points on the board, as they were held to zero runs on zero hits.

In the second game, Anne Arundel dominated from the outset, scoring three runs in the first inning and six runs in the second inning. Courtney Croson hit a grand slam in the fourth inning, which extended Anne Arundel’s lead even further. Kendall Thomas took the mound for Anne Arundel, and pitched five innings, allowing three runs on ten hits. Alyssa Smith once again had a great game, going 3-for-3 with two RBIs.

The College of Southern Maryland struggled to keep up with Anne Arundel’s offense throughout the match. While they managed to score two runs in the first game, they were held to zero runs in the second game. Overall, it was a tough day for the College of Southern Maryland’s softball team.

Despite the loss, the College of Southern Maryland’s softball team remains optimistic about their future performances. The team has been working hard to improve their game, and they are confident that they will be able to bounce back in their next match.

Softball is a popular sport in Maryland, with many high schools and colleges fielding teams. The sport is played in both the fall and spring seasons, and is a popular activity for both players and spectators. Maryland has a long history of softball, and the state has produced many talented players over the years.

The recent softball match between the College of Southern Maryland and Anne Arundel Community College was a fierce battle, with Anne Arundel ultimately coming out on top. While the College of Southern Maryland struggled to keep up with Anne Arundel’s offense, they remain optimistic about their future performances.

