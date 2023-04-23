The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is cautioning the public to resist the urge to feed or handle fawns that may appear to be abandoned. According to Acting Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Karina Stonesifer, fawns are wild animals with specific needs, and human interaction can be detrimental to their well-being.

Fawns are born with specialized adaptations that help them hide from potential predators, including their virtual lack of odor, natural camouflage, and freezing behavior. These adaptations have helped deer survive for ages and have contributed to the abundance of deer across Maryland’s varied landscapes.

Photo by Andrew Gue, submitted to a past Maryland Department of Natural Resources Photo Contest.

However, inquisitive fawns may sometimes explore new surroundings and may appear to be lost or orphaned. In most cases, the doe is nearby foraging and will return to nurse her fawn when it is safe. Therefore, there is usually no need for human intervention.

Stonesifer warns that well-meaning citizens who try to help fawns can cause them to die from stress. Additionally, removing deer from the wild and keeping them in captivity is against the law in Maryland. Captivity can lead to malnutrition, injury, and stress for wildlife, and deer may pose human health risks and become dangerous as they mature.

For those who encounter fawns and other young wild animals, more information can be found on the department’s website. The state’s wildlife hotline at 877-463-6497 is also available for anyone with questions about fawns or other young wild animals.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is urging the public to avoid handling or feeding fawns that may appear abandoned. While they may be cute, fawns are wild animals with specific needs, and human interaction can be detrimental to their well-being. It is essential to let nature take its course and avoid interfering with the natural behaviors of wildlife.

