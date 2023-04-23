Sophomore attackman Keegan Preis set new single-game records for assists and points as St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s lacrosse team clinched the top seed in the 2023 United East Conference Championship Tournament on Saturday, April 22. The team secured the top seed with a dominating 29-3 league road win over Wells College.

Preis broke the previous record of 11 assists and 13 points set by Jude Brown ’22 on April 9, 2022, against Wells. He finished the game with a game-, season-, and career-high 16 points on two goals and a game-, season-, and career-best 14 assists.

The Seahawks had a great start, jumping out to a 13-0 lead and never looking back. Jacob Stine’s goal for the Express avoided the shutout with less than two minutes remaining in the first quarter.

St. Mary’s College dominated all categories as the Seahawks posted a 58-8 shot advantage, a +8-turnover margin, and a 39-5 ground ball edge. Senior Mitch Boudreau was 16-of-19 at the face-off X while first-year Matteo Ciccarello won 15 face-offs, giving St. Mary’s an 86.1-face-off win percentage.

Keegan Preis vs Brockport (3.18.23) Credit: Bella Dunigan

In addition to Preis, several other players made notable contributions to the Seahawks’ victory. First-year attackman Joshua Martel notched a season- and career-best five goals for the third time this season. First-year attackman Liam McNulty tallied a season- and career-high four points with two goals and two assists. Senior captain Connor Riggs matched his career-high of two caused turnovers while scoring his first career goal. Boudreau scooped up a game-, season-, and career-best 16 ground balls to give him 209 career ground balls.

On the Wells side, Stine scored all three goals for the Express while Isaac Craft made 12 saves in Wells’ second straight loss.

With the win, the Seahawks will be the No. 1 seed in the upcoming United East Tournament, which begins on May 3 with semifinal games.

The Seahawks will next face Mary Washington (6-8) on April 26 at JLR Stadium for their Gold Rush Game.

