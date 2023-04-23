The St. Mary’s College of Maryland Women’s Tennis team has clinched the United East Regular Season Championship with a 7-1 victory over Penn State Abington in their final regular season match-up. This win means the Seahawks have secured the number one seed in next weekend’s United East Conference tournament.

The Seahawks traveled to Abington, Pennsylvania, where they were able to sweep the doubles competition. Diana Levit and Hannah Gorel won the number one doubles spot, scoring 8-4, while Giselle Harris and Ellie Walter finished the doubles matches strong for the Seahawks in the number three spot, winning their match 8-2. Amber Manspeaker and Sydney Anderson fell short in the number two doubles spot, losing 8-4.

Moving on to singles play, the Seahawks won five out of six matches before the last was canceled due to inclement weather. Diana Levit only allowed two points against her in the number one singles spot, taking down her opponent 6-1 in both sets. Amber Manspeaker defeated her opponent in the number two singles spot in two sets: 6-1 and 6-0. Sydney Anderson took the number three singles spot in two sets, winning 6-2 in both. Giselle Harris played in the number four singles spot and won in two sets: 6-0 and 6-1. Bella Sterner competed in the number five singles spot and took down the Nittany Lion opponent 6-3 in set one and 6-1 in set two. Georgia Kline began competing in the number six singles spot before the weather cut it short. She won the first set 6-2 but was unable to finish the second set due to rain.

Credit: Bill Wood

The Seahawks are now looking forward to the first round of the United East Conference Tournament, which will take place on April 29th. The Semifinals will be held in Hershey, Pennsylvania, at the Hershey Racquet Club, with the United East Conference Finals scheduled for the following day, Sunday, April 30th.

This win over Penn State Abington brings the Seahawks’ overall record to 10-5, including a 5-1 record in conference play. St. Mary’s College of Maryland Women’s Tennis team has been impressive all season, with notable wins over Salisbury University and Hood College. The team has shown that they are capable of winning against high-level competition and will look to carry that momentum into the upcoming conference tournament.

Head Coach Erin MacDonald has led the Seahawks to a successful season, with players such as Diana Levit and Amber Manspeaker consistently performing at a high level. The team’s success this season can also be attributed to their teamwork and ability to compete at a high level in both doubles and singles play.

The St. Mary’s College of Maryland Women’s Tennis team has secured the United East Regular Season Championship and will enter the conference tournament as the number one seed. With their strong play throughout the season, the Seahawks are poised to make a deep run in the tournament and potentially secure a bid to the NCAA Division III Women’s Tennis Championship.

