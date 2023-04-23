The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s lacrosse team earned a dominant victory over Mount Aloysius College on Senior Day, tallying their first shutout win of the season. The Seahawks secured a 22-0 United East Conference win, clinching a berth in the upcoming United East Women’s Lacrosse Championship Tournament.

Before the game, the Seahawks honored their four seniors – Rileigh Byrd, Erin Carmody, Lily Davison, and Erin Piper – for their years of dedication and leadership.

St. Mary’s gained a 10-0 lead in the first quarter and never looked back, putting a running clock in motion with less than a minute to go in the opening frame. The Mounties took their first and only shot of the game with around two minutes left in the game when Jordan Mason fired a shot wide of the cage.

The Seahawks dominated in all aspects of the game, racking up 41 shots to Mount Aloysius’ one and earning a +12-turnover margin. St. Mary’s posted a 21-13 ground ball margin and won 19 of 24 draw controls, while the Mounties only had four successful clears in 22 attempts.

Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Sophomore attacker Hailey Betch led all scorers with seven points on four goals and three assists, while sophomore midfielder Colin Horton was the game’s top goal-scorer with five goals and one assist. Carmody finished the afternoon with four goals and three ground balls, while junior defender Rachael Freeman scooped up her 100th career ground ball with her second pickup of the day, finishing the game with two grounders.

Mount Aloysius saw its two-game win streak snapped, with Mason highlighting the team’s play with two draw controls, two caused turnovers, and two ground balls. Zoe Swank made 11 saves for the Mounties.

The Seahawks will look to carry their momentum into their upcoming games against SUNY Morrisville and Wells on April 28 and April 29, respectively.

