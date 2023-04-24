The Calvert County School Foundation has announced the recipients of its program grants for the year, totaling $20,500 to benefit three Calvert County Public Schools. The Panther Den at Patuxent High School, Creating Equitable and Inclusive Library Environments Through Creativity and Literature for St. Leonard Elementary and Appeal Elementary, and PBIS Overhaul at Calvert Middle School are the programs set to receive funding.

Patuxent High School will receive $10,000 for the Panther Den, a space designed to encourage creativity, innovation, and collaboration among students, classes, clubs, and other extracurricular or community activities. This workspace is aimed to boost collaborative efforts, community circles, and improve student outcomes, culture, climate, and workforce targets. The project will impact nearly 1,050 students and their families annually. St. Leonard Elementary School Credit: Calvert County Public Schools Calvert Middle School Credit: Calvert County Public Schools Patuxent High School Credit: Calvert County Public Schools

Calvert Middle School’s Positive Behavioral Supports and Interventions Program (PBIS) will receive $500 to revitalize the school’s PBIS program, particularly in launching The Beautiful Tomorrow Assembly for all students and staff at the beginning of the school year. The assembly will promote peace, hope, and empowerment and impact nearly 660 students and 90 staff members.

St. Leonard Elementary and Appeal Elementary will receive $10,000 for the Creating Equitable and Inclusive Library Environments Through Creativity and Literature program. The project aims to enhance the library collections in each of the schools’ libraries with a focus on equity, community, and recently published non-fiction titles. The program will also provide new and engaging interactive, non-consumable and consumable Maker Space materials and supply equipment to encourage the use of technology in coding and research. The program will impact over 600 students annually.

The Calvert County School Foundation is an independent 501C3 organization comprising local business leaders, community members, former and current educators, and school representatives. The foundation aims to provide additional funding opportunities beyond tax dollars to offer unique resources and innovative opportunities for learning to every child in Calvert County. The foundation issues two calls for proposals annually and accepts eligible applicants, including Calvert County Public School employees and any member of the community working with CCPS staff. Grants are funded through monetary donations to the foundation and the foundation’s annual fundraising events.

According to Traci Chappelear-Thomas, the contact person for the Calvert County School Foundation, the foundation focuses on projects that promote creativity, critical thinking, and engagement in the learning process. For more information about the Calvert County School Foundation, interested parties may contact Traci Chappelear-Thomas at chappelearthomast@calvertnet.k12.md.us.

Like this: Like Loading...