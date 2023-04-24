Congressman Steny H. Hoyer (MD-05) attended the grand opening of the new Center for Health Sciences building at the College of Southern Maryland’s (CSM) Regional Hughesville Campus. The new facility was made possible in part by Congressman Hoyer’s securing of $550,000 in federal funding in the Fiscal Year 2022 Omnibus to upgrade the center’s programming and facilities.

The Center for Health Sciences is the second building on CSM’s Regional Hughesville Campus and covers 50,000 square feet, built to LEED standards. The new facility features specialized labs for CSM’s health sciences programs in nursing, emergency medical services, rehabilitation, wellness and fitness, pharmacy technician, medical assisting, health information management and medical coding, and medical laboratory technology. Thank you to everyone who joined us for today’s Center for Health Sciences Dedication! Our guests learned about this state-of-the-art facility and how CSM’s health sciences programs prepare students to meet the healthcare workforce needs of Southern Maryland. Credit: College of Southern Maryland

In addition, the center includes a clinical simulation center, collaborative learning spaces, classrooms, a computer lab, faculty and staff offices, a student success suite, and a large multipurpose meeting room. The new building will serve as a central location for CSM’s health programs and instruction.

Congressman Hoyer expressed his pleasure at the ribbon-cutting ceremony, saying: “When I visited last year, this building was still just a construction site. Now it’s a state-of-the-art facility that will create new opportunities for our Southern Maryland Students and help train the next generation of health-care professionals. I was proud to secure more than half a million dollars in federal funding in the Fiscal Year 2022 appropriations to support the Health Sciences Center. My visit today made it clear that this investment is being put to good use.”

CSM President Dr. Yolanda Wilson joined Congressman Hoyer in the ribbon-cutting ceremony, along with local leaders, faculty, and students. The new Center for Health Sciences is the second phase of construction at the Regional Hughesville Campus. The first phase was the completion of a 30,000-square-foot Center for Trades and Energy Training, which opened in 2017.

Construction of the new Center for Health Sciences building began in 2021 and was completed in the fall of 2022. The new facility provides CSM students with a modern and efficient learning environment to prepare them for careers in the health sciences field. With the support of Congressman Hoyer’s funding, the center will continue to enhance its programs and facilities to provide the best possible education for its students.

Overall, the Center for Health Sciences is a valuable addition to CSM’s Regional Hughesville Campus, providing state-of-the-art facilities and equipment for its health sciences programs. Congressman Hoyer’s funding has helped to make this new building a reality, and it is sure to benefit students and faculty alike for years to come.

