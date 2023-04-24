The Fire Grants and Safety Act, a bipartisan legislation to reauthorize the US Fire Administration along with funding for the Assistance to Firefighters Grants (AFG) and Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) programs, has been passed by US Senators Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin. These grant programs provide funding directly to fire departments to purchase essential equipment, hire more trained frontline firefighters, develop training and education programs, and more. Together, these programs have delivered over $150 million to support the needs of local fire departments and agencies across Maryland since 2015.

The AFG and SAFER programs will lapse in September 2024 if the House does not vote to send the bill to President Biden’s desk before then. The Fire Grants and Safety Act would reauthorize the US Fire Administration, the AFG Program, and the SAFER Grant Program through FY2030. The bill would increase the authorization for the US Fire Administration by nearly $20 million, while maintaining the authorized funding for the SAFER and AFG programs at their current levels.

“Our firefighters and fire responders have our backs in times of crisis – now we need to have theirs. For years the AFG and SAFER programs have helped local departments in every corner of our state keep our communities safe. We fought to pass this bipartisan bill so our firefighters can continue to count on federal support to stay fully equipped, staffed, and trained in the years to come. Now the House needs to act as soon as possible,” said Senator Van Hollen.

“Firefighters receive millions of calls for help each year beyond fires, often responding to medical emergencies, hazardous materials spills, natural disasters and active shooter situations. They do it all, and FEMA AFG and SAFER programs provide vital funds for them to do it safely and efficiently,” said Senator Cardin. “As many fire stations across the country struggle to fund equipment, training and staff, I urge our House colleagues to quickly pass this legislation to extend and strengthen these critical public safety initiatives.”

The legislation is endorsed by the International Association of Fire Fighters, National Fire Protection Association, International Association of Fire Chiefs, National Volunteer Fire Council, Congressional Fire Services Institute, National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, and International Society of Fire Service Instructors.

Senator Van Hollen, joined by Senator Cardin, also recently introduced legislation to provide additional federal resources for local fire companies to modernize their stations. The lawmakers’ bipartisan FIRE STATION Act would create a new $750 million grant program to help modify, upgrade, and construct fire and EMS department facilities.

Since 2015, Maryland has received over $150 million in AFG and SAFER grants. The grants have provided funding for equipment such as Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) and turn out gear. Recently, the 2nd District Volunteer Fire Department & Rescue Squad in St. Mary’s County was awarded $32,410 for new turn out gear. In contrast, the Benedict Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad and Auxiliary in Charles County was awarded $177,857.14 to replace SCBA. The Bryans Road Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad in Charles County was awarded $176,666.66 to replace SCBA.

The Fire Grants and Safety Act is a critical piece of legislation that will help ensure that local fire departments across the United States have the resources they need to respond to emergencies and protect their communities. As the bill now goes to the House for consideration, the hope is that it will be passed before September 2024, to avoid the lapse of AFG and SAFER programs.

