LEXINGTON PARK, Maryland — Ava Dockins, Southern Maryland’s youngest author, has released her second children’s book, Ava’s Adventures in France. The book details Ava’s recent trip to Jarnac, France, where she visited her grandparents.

Ava’s Adventures in France is an engaging narrative that takes young readers on a journey through Jarnac’s charming town. The book is filled with colorful illustrations and vivid descriptions of the town’s scenic vineyards and cobblestone streets.

Ava, who has been passionate about writing since she was a child, encourages children to explore new places and embrace new experiences. Her book not only provides fun and excitement but also teaches valuable lessons about family and travel. Additionally, the book provides an introductory lesson in French vocabulary.

Ava’s Adventures in France is the second book in Ava’s Adventures collection. The books are based on Ava’s own experiences and family members. Ava is part of a blended, multicultural family, and she brings her unique perspective to each book.

Signed copies of Ava’s first book, ABC’s with Ava, can be purchased on Etsy or Amazon. Ava’s Adventures in France is also available on Amazon and Target. Fans can follow Ava and her adventures on foreverhartmd.com/avasadventures.

Ava’s Adventures in France is a must-read for young readers who love travel, family, and adventure. The book is an exciting addition to Ava’s Adventures collection and is sure to inspire children to embark on their own journeys and create lasting memories with their loved ones.

