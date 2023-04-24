Wade Elementary School in Charles County, Maryland celebrated Earth Day 2023 in a unique way by releasing their annual Go Green video with an original song written and performed by an up-and-coming rap artist, Dante James. Dondre’Ana James and Thomas Jasmine co-wrote the song. The young singer-songwriter inspired the students to take action to save the planet.

As a certified green school, Wade Elementary School is proud to make a difference in its community and promote environmental sustainability. Every year, they produce a video for Earth Day to encourage their students and the community to take part in protecting the environment.

This year, they were excited to introduce Dante James, a young rapper who grew up in Charles County, to write and perform an original song for the video. The talented artist did an exceptional job of inspiring the Wade Wildcats to do their part in preserving the planet.

The school hopes that by sharing this video and music, they can motivate others to make a difference in the world. Wade Elementary School believes that every individual’s effort counts and can significantly impact the environment.

The Go Green video showcases the school’s efforts to reduce waste, conserve energy, and promote eco-friendly practices. It also highlights the importance of protecting the environment and preserving the planet for future generations. Wade Elementary goes “Live”, promotes fun and games on Earth Day 2021 Video

In the video, Dante James raps about the need to take action and make a difference. His inspiring lyrics and upbeat music encourage viewers to join the cause and take action to protect the environment.

The school encourages everyone to watch the Go Green video and share Dante James’ music to spread the message of environmental sustainability. You can check out Dante’s other music at https://lift.bio/dantejamesii.

Wade Elementary School celebrated Earth Day 2023 by releasing their annual Go Green video, featuring an original song written and performed by Dante James. The song and video aim to inspire their students and the community to take action in protecting the environment and promoting sustainability. As a certified green school, Wade Elementary School hopes to lead by example and encourage others to join their efforts in making a difference in the world.

Like this: Like Loading...