St. Mary’s County residents are invited to sign up for Law Day 2023, a free event where attorneys will be available to assist in creating or updating an Advance Healthcare Directive. The event will be held on Friday, May 5, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Loffler, Garvey, and Northern Senior Activity Centers.

The St. Mary’s County Bar Association has organized the event, with all participating attorneys donating their time to provide legal support for Advance Care Directives. Registration is required to attend the event, and attendees should note that the legal support provided will be limited to Advance Care Directives only.

An Advance Healthcare Directive is a legal document that specifies a person’s wishes concerning medical treatment in case they are unable to make decisions for themselves. The document identifies a Health Care Agent, who is authorized to make medical decisions on behalf of the patient. The document can also be customized with specific instructions and preferences concerning pain relief measures, organ donation, and final arrangements.

According to the St. Mary’s County Department of Aging & Human Services, an Advance Healthcare Directive is a critical component of end-of-life planning. It ensures that a person’s medical treatment is in line with their wishes and prevents confusion or disagreement among family members during a difficult time.

Sarah Miller, who works with the St. Mary’s County Department of Aging & Human Services, encourages residents to register for the event to ensure their healthcare wishes are properly documented. “An Advance Healthcare Directive is an important tool for anyone, regardless of their age or health status,” Miller said. “We’re grateful to the attorneys who are donating their time to make this event possible and hope that many residents will take advantage of this opportunity.”

To register for Law Day 2023 or for more information, contact Sarah Miller at Sarah.Miller@stmaryscountymd.gov or (301) 475-4200, ext. 1073. Information on the St. Mary’s County Department of Aging & Human Services, including the three Senior Activity Center locations and other programs, can be found at stmaryscountymd.gov/aging or by following the department on social media at Facebook.com/SMCDAHS.

