Maryland Comptroller Brooke Lierman will mark her first 100 days in office on April 26, becoming the 34th comptroller of the state and the first woman to hold the position. During this time, Comptroller Lierman has been focused on building a new team, forging partnerships with the General Assembly, and realigning the office.

Since taking office on January 16, Comptroller Lierman has presided over the 2023 tax season, during which the agency processed over 2.7 million tax returns and sent out 1.8 million refunds valued at more than $2.25 billion. She has also reviewed and voted to approve $2.061 billion in state investments, 46 contracts to prime certified small businesses, $116.3 million in small business prime contracts, and 27 prime contracts totaling more than $80 million to minority business enterprises.

As a member of the Maryland State Retirement and Pension System Board, Comptroller Lierman has been an active participant, working to ensure changes are made at Hearthside Foods, a private equity company in which the Maryland Pension System invests and which was recently the subject of an exposé by the New York Times for federal labor law violations.

During the 2023 General Assembly session, Comptroller Lierman worked with Speaker Adrienne Jones and Senate President Bill Ferguson to pass six legislative priorities, including creating an Office of the Taxpayer Advocate to better assist Marylanders with their tax needs and setting in motion the modernization of Maryland’s accounting systems. She also advocated for and secured more than $7 million in the FY24 budget to hire new staff and acquire new technology to increase the efficiency of the Comptroller’s Office as a whole.

In February, Comptroller Lierman released her Transition Report, a list of more than 60 recommendations generated by more than 100 Marylanders to help reshape and guide the activities of the Office of the Comptroller. She has also made two historic hires, the first Chief Information Officer and the first Chief Equity and Transformation Officer for the Office of the Comptroller, in line with recommendations from the Transition Report.

Comptroller Lierman’s leadership has been focused on building partnerships and promoting equity and inclusion. During her Branching Out statewide tour of Branch Offices, she met with staff and taxpayers to discuss ways to improve the services offered by the Comptroller’s Office. She also spoke at the CASH Campaign event in Baltimore to assist Marylanders with federal and state tax return filings and encouraged them to take advantage of the Earned Income Tax Credit, which helps low to moderate-income families.

Looking ahead, Comptroller Lierman will continue to focus on modernizing the Office of the Comptroller and providing best-in-class service to the diverse businesses, families, and organizations that depend on it. “While plenty of work remains to be done, we have set a clear course toward modernizing the Office of the Comptroller with an eye toward providing best-in-class service to the diverse businesses, families and organizations that depend on us,” Comptroller Lierman said.

