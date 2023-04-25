Malcolm Xavier Fluellyn, 26 Credit: Charles County Sheriff’s Office

BRYANS ROAD, MD – A long-term substitute teacher at General Smallwood Middle School, Malcolm Xavier Fluellyn, 26, has been indicted on multiple counts of sexual abuse, sexual solicitation, displaying obscene matter, and 4th-degree sex offense against minors. Fluellyn, of Bryans Road, MD, was arrested on April 21 and has been ordered to be held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center.

According to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division were notified in February 2023 of inappropriate sexual contact between Fluellyn and General Smallwood Middle School students. The school administration immediately removed Fluellyn from the school, and detectives conducted an investigation, which uncovered numerous instances of inappropriate physical contact and contact via social media and text messages.

On April 21, a Charles County Grand Jury indicted Fluellyn, and a judge ordered him to be held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center on April 24. He has been charged with 6 counts of sexual abuse of a minor, 8 counts of sexual solicitation of a minor, 12 counts of displaying obscene matter to a minor, and 6 counts of 4th-degree sex offense.

Fluellyn was employed with the Charles County Public Schools during the 2022/2023 school year and also worked as a substitute teacher for one day at Matthew Henson Middle School in December 2022. There are no allegations from students at that school.

Detectives are asking parents to talk with their children about any inappropriate contact or messaging between Fluellyn and students and to call Detective J. Smith at 301-609-6479 if they have additional information. The investigation is ongoing.

