On April 24, two separate incidents at Billingsley Elementary School and Thomas Stone High School in Charles County, Maryland, resulted in the recovery of weapons on school grounds. The incidents have prompted officials to remind parents to speak with their children about the dangers of possessing weapons or items that could be misconstrued as weapons.

At approximately 4 p.m. at Billingsley Elementary School, a school administrator was notified by students that another student had a gun. The gun was later determined to be a water gun and was recovered by school officials. The school resource officer was contacted and the Charles County Department of Juvenile Services was notified. The student in possession of the water gun will face disciplinary consequences from the Charles County Public Schools. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact PFC Cook at 301-609-3282 ext. 0580.

In a separate incident at Thomas Stone High School, a school administrator was alerted at approximately 2 p.m. that a student may have had a gun, which was reportedly thought to be a toy. The school resource officer responded to the classroom and a replica firearm, replica bullets, and a box cutter were recovered from the student. The school resource officer will contact the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office in reference to charges. The student also faces disciplinary consequences from the Charles County Public Schools. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact PFC Payne at 301-609-3282 ext. 0452.

Parents of students attending these schools are urged to speak with their children about the serious consequences of possessing weapons or items that could be perceived as weapons on school grounds. These incidents serve as a reminder that school officials take the safety and security of their students seriously.

As schools across the country continue to grapple with the issue of school safety and gun violence, incidents like these highlight the importance of students, parents, and school officials being vigilant and proactive in addressing potential threats to school safety. The Charles County Public Schools will continue to work closely with law enforcement officials to investigate any potential threats and take swift action when necessary.

The incidents at Billingsley Elementary School and Thomas Stone High School are still under investigation. The Charles County Public Schools have not released any further information at this time.

