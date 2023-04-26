WALDORF, MD – Tommy’s Express Car Wash, the nation’s largest car wash franchise, has broken ground on its first location in the state of Maryland. Located at 2520 Crain Hwy in Waldorf, next door to the Waldorf Ford Dealership, this new location is expected to start washing cars early next year.

“We are thrilled to be opening seven locations by the end of 2025 to provide more job opportunities and provide a faster express car wash for the community,” said Trevor Sperry, Managing Partner of Tommy’s Express Car Wash.

Tommy’s Express locations are known for their focus on customer experience, convenience, and wash quality. The signature 130’ wash tunnels are designed to be striking, with corner towers, a rounded transparent roof, prominent branding, and full-size windows running down the length of the wash tunnel.

The new Maryland location will offer quick service even during peak hours, with a three-minute travel time down the car wash tunnel. The facility will also have a menu of products and services, including free floor mat washers and vacuum stations on-site.

To enhance the customer experience, TOMMY CLUB unlimited wash memberships will be available for purchase via the Tommy’s Express app leading up to the site’s grand opening. The unlimited club membership allows member vehicles to automatically be admitted to the wash via a proprietary license plate reader system. Unlimited Club members can wash as often as they wish at any location for as little as $19.99 per month.

Tommy’s Express Car Wash currently operates over 60 locations across the United States, and the company is continuing its growth with plans to open additional locations in Maryland and other states.

“We are excited to showcase our mission of enriching lives, adding value, and serving communities,” said Sperry. “Tommy’s Express Car Wash has become a fan-favorite car care destination in cities around the country, and we look forward to bringing our high-quality services to Maryland customers.”

Tommy’s Express Car Wash has received recognition for its commitment to sustainability, with facilities designed to minimize water usage and prevent chemical runoff. The company uses eco-friendly cleaning solutions and state-of-the-art water reclaim systems to minimize waste and protect the environment.

With its emphasis on customer service, convenience, and environmental sustainability, Tommy’s Express Car Wash is poised to become a popular car care destination for Maryland drivers. The new Waldorf location is expected to open early next year, with additional locations planned for the coming years.

