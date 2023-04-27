Solomons, Maryland – The Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center in Solomons, Maryland, will host two scanning parties for the Dowell Peninsula History Project on Wednesday, May 24, from 4-7 pm and Sunday, June 25, from 2-5 pm. The project is seeking any and all items related to living and working on the Dowell Peninsula in Calvert County, Maryland, including family photographs, letters, land records, items related to Dowell businesses and recreation, and any other relevant objects.

The public is invited to bring in items to share with the project, where items will be scanned, photographed, and returned to the owner. No items will be kept. If you are not able to attend either date, please email director@annmariegarden.org to set up another time to meet. Project volunteers are happy to make special arrangements with anyone who is unable to attend a scheduled scanning party, including making house calls.

The Dowell Peninsula History Project is a group of community members made up of Dowell residents and families, Annmarie Garden staff, Calvert Marine Museum staff, and other interested community members. The project is collecting as much information as possible about the history of the peninsula, as well as conducting oral history interviews.

“If you aren’t certain if an object is relevant, bring it to either scanning party, and the project historian, Kirsti Uunila, will review the item(s),” said the project. “If you are concerned that your items are private or sensitive in nature, Ms. Uunila can discuss options, including designating some items for ‘research use only’ or for ‘not for public use.’ Inform the project of your wishes, and they will make sure your item(s) are cataloged appropriately.”

The project is seeking materials related to the Dowell Peninsula, which has a rich history dating back to colonial times. The peninsula is located in southern Calvert County, with the Patuxent River to the west and the Chesapeake Bay to the east.

According to the project, “The Dowell Peninsula History Project is an exciting opportunity to collect and preserve the rich history of this unique area. We are grateful to Annmarie Garden for hosting the scanning parties, and we encourage everyone to come out and share their stories and artifacts with us.”

If you’d like to get involved in the project, come to one of the scanning parties to learn more, or email director@annmariegarden.org.

Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center is located in scenic Solomons, Maryland, on the Chesapeake Bay. The sculpture garden features a walking path that meanders through the forest past permanent and loaned sculptures, including more than 35 works of art on loan from the Smithsonian Institution and the National Gallery of Art. Annmarie Garden also presents a variety of award-winning special events, gallery shows, and engaging public art programs. Annmarie Garden’s Studio School offers creative classes for all ages and abilities taught by a talented faculty. Annmarie Garden is conveniently located just off Route 2-4, on Dowell Road in Solomons, Maryland; open 9 am-5 pm daily; the Murray Arts Building and Gift Shop are open 10 am-5 pm daily. To learn more, visit www.annmariegarden.org.

